How Democrats Could Shrink Their $3.5 Trillion Budget Bill

WASHINGTON — As Democratic leaders struggle to unite their caucus behind a sprawling domestic policy package, it is increasingly clear the $3.5 trillion in spending and tax increases will have to be pared back, possibly by a lot, to make it to President Biden’s desk.

This will require difficult decisions for a party divided by mistrust and competing priorities. There is still room for agreement in a package that will shape American life in every aspect, including public education and health care. It is possible to reach an agreement even with a divided Congress.

These are the possible ways to structure a final agreement.

This plan is slightly less ambitious and uses budget tricks to lower the cost.

At the beginning of the bill’s development, Senator Bernie Sanders (an independent from Vermont) urged his colleagues that they spend as much as $6 trillion over 10 consecutive years.

Assistants said that Mr. Sanders and his fellow senators used budget gimmicks to reduce the bill’s scope to $3.5 trillion over 10 year. This included setting earlier deadlines for programs and reducing their size to lower their costs.