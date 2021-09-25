Prince Charles launches new Amazon Prime channel after Harry and Meghan’s Netflix deal

Prince Charles is set to take on a new role away from his royal duties as he launches his very own Amazon Prime Video channel this week.

The 72-year old Prince of Wales is well known for his passion for conservation, and the ability to address important issues like climate change.

Prince William’s father has teamed with the streaming company to create RE:TV. The channel will be live tomorrow, Sunday September 26.

Prince Charles, who has been extremely vocal about issues such as climate change in the past has pleaded with viewers, informing them that there is hope to change the planet although time is sadly running out.

New York Climate Week is marked by the Prince’s new channel. The channel will focus on a variety of topics including recycling coffee, reseeding rain forests and transforming fashion.





There are 20 episodes available to stream on the platform with the Prince’s team working with local as well as international crews to look into solutions across the globe, as well as documenting projects in the likes of Asia, Africa and Europe.

Prince Charles has been campaigning tirelessly for more than forty years. He hopes to raise awareness about climate change and create a sustainable future. All of this will be documented by RE:TV.







Speaking about partnering with Amazon, His Royal Highness said: “I’ve spent a lot my lifetime trying to engage people and businesses with the issues and solutions of the climate crisis. RE:TV was therefore set up with the aim of capturing the will and imagination of humanity and champion the most inspiring solutions for sustainability from around the world.

“I hope that with this partnership with Prime Video we can bring these inspiring innovations and ideas to a wider audience and demonstrate together what is possible in the pursuit of a sustainable future.”

Prince Charles’ son, Prince Harry, 37, and wife Meghan Markle, 40, previously announced they had joined forces with Netflix in a lucrative deal.







The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a deal worth £112 million with Netflix that will see the couple working behind the camera, producing movies, television shows and documentaries.

Charles’ younger brother Prince Edward has also ventured into television. He founded Ardent Productions in 1993 and created several dramas and documentaries.

The Earl of Wessex, who was the managing director for nine years, resigned to continue his royal duties.

Amazon Prime members can view the content here or by searching for ‘RE:TV’ on their Prime Video app on mobile, tablets, smart TVs, Fire TV or however they usually watch Prime Video.

