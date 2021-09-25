Inside Britain’s biggest family the Radford’s swanky garden where 22 kids can enjoy sun loungers, hot tub and play area

MUM-OF-22 Sue Radford has given fans a tour of the garden belonging to the family’s ‘millionaire mansion’ in Morecambe, Lancs.

Noel Radford has 22 children. They have managed to squeeze their family into a 10-bed former home care home.

5 The outdoor bar is Sue’s favourite spot in the garden Credit: The Radford Family/Youtube

5 The hot tub has been popular as well Credit: The Radford Family/Youtube

The home is spread over four storeys, with many of the kids sharing a room together.

The busy parents, who support themselves with a bakery and don’t rely on benefits, currently have 19 of their kids living under their roof.

Sue uploaded a YouTube video and gave a detailed tour of her garden to her followers.

Starting with the front, Sue showed off the area the children play in.

“Front garden is home to the kids play area, which has a slide and swings, and is also where they store the children’s bikes,” She elaborated.

“We want to get a little plastic shed like thing to store them all. So I think that’s going to be next on the to do list.”

Sue enjoyed a relaxing afternoon on the artificial lawn, where she was greeted with luxurious sunloungers, a hot bathtub, a fire pit, and an outdoor bar that included a seating area.

Sue mentioned that the cold weather was coming and she would like to buy a hot tub gazebo so her family can use it in the winter.

“I have to say [the hot tub] has just been the best thing ever. The kids all get so much enjoyment out of that,” She agreed.

Next she showed the grey seating area with scatter cushions, saying: “I just love this area, it’s so nice. You can sit here with a nice cup of coffee in the evening and just chill out when the kids have gone to bed.”

While Sue loves the seating area, she said her all time favourite spot is the outdoor bar.

This is my favorite thing in the garden, along with the hot tub. It’s amazing. It was built by Chloe and James in lockdown. It’s been amazing. It is simply amazing.

The bar has been decorated with a wind chime and various signs, with one reading “I wine because they wine!” and “The Lockdown Bar est. 2020”.

The bar also has a grill and pizza oven that can be used for outdoor meals.

Sue added: “This was Aldi’s pizza oven and it is really really good. We’ve had so many nights with the kids making their own pizzas and things so that’s been a mazzive hit.”

This isn’t the first time that Sue has shown off their newly renovated home.

Their popular Instagram and YouTube channels have earned them thousands of followers. They often give a glimpse inside their home to those who follow.

Earlier this year, the couple embarked on a massive DIY project, transforming their garden, including ditching real grass in favour of artificial lawn, to try and stop their kids from getting muddy in the garden.

Sue explained that she vacuums the faux turf from their garden, which has lush faux grass.

5 Sue and Noel Radford have 22 kids Credit: Instagram

5 The front yard has a play area for the children Credit: The Radford Family/Youtube

5 The garden wouldn’t be complete without a barbecue and pizza oven Credit: The Radford Family/Youtube

