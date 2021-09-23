How can I watch it?

SEASON six of The Masked Singer debuts this week with two back-to-back episodes on September 22 and 23, and viewers can’t wait to start unveiling the celebrities behind the elaborate costumes.

The Masked Singer’s sixth season will showcase some of the most bizarre outfits ever, a new Take It Off buzzer that immediately eliminates contestants, and unheard songs.

1 Brand-new costumes, a different format and the drama of the Take It Off buzzer kick off season six of The Masked Singer

How can I stream the new episodes?

The show will return Wednesday, September 22nd at 8 pm EST.

The premiere will feature back-to-back episodes. One airs Wednesday, and one Thursday. This means viewers can enjoy a variety of performances to discuss.

The show will be live on Fox as well as with your favorite streaming services like Hulu, Tubi, and fuboTV.

This season’s contestants:

The Masked Singer has a new cast of costumes.

Here’s who you can expect to see this season:

How will the format work?

The Masked Singer will break down its contestants this season into A and B groups.

The season will see these groups compete against each others.

The final showdown will see the strongest performers of each group go head-tohead and compete against one other for the first-time.

What is the Take It Off buzzer and how does it work?

The Take It Off buzzer is a new feature that allows judges to quickly identify contestants if they are certain of their identity.

If the judge is correct, the contestant leaves the competition unmasked.

If the judge’s guess is wrong, the contestant remains and the judge loses two points.

The Golden Ear trophy goes to the judge who correctly guesses the most contestants. They also get two additional points for successful use of the Take It Off buzzer.