Melvin Van Peebles dead: Actor and filmmaker dies aged 89 as tributes pour in

Actor and filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles died at home with his family aged 89 after a long career in the filmmaking industry.

Melvin Van Peebles is most well-known for his films in Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song (’70s Watermelon Man) and Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song (which told the story of a Black male who escapes white police officers).

Melvin was an actor and writer with many talents.

Mario Van Peebles is the son of an actor and shared a touching tribute in an official statement to his father.

He stated that his father knew that Black images were important.







“If a picture is worth a thousand words, what was a movie worth? We want to be the success we see, thus we need to see ourselves being free.”

Mario added: “True liberation did not mean imitating the colonizer’s mentality. It meant appreciating the power, beauty and interconnectivity of all people.”

Within the statement, the Criterion Collection, a home video distribution company, said they were “saddened to announce the passing of a giant of American cinema,” confirming that Melvin Van Peebles had died at home with his family at 89 years old.

They praised the filmmaker and actor’s “unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual empathy”, adding that he made his mark.







It was said that his work continues to be essential and will be celebrated this weekend at the New York Film Festival over the weekend to celebrate 50 years since the initial screaming of Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song.

The revival of Melvin Van Peebles’ play Ain’t Supposed To Die a Natural Death will be returning to Broadway next year.

Melvin was an actor who starred with his son Mario in Posse (1993), alongside Jaws: The Revenge (and The Hebrew Hammer).

Netflix’s Strong Black Lead Twitter account hailed him the “godfather of Black cinema”, adding in a tribute: “Your work proved our stories are worth being told on the big screen.”

Another person wrote: “Melvin Van Peebles was a legend, and always will be. Rest in power, sir.”

