Malik Yoba From Cool Runnings Said He Is Attracted to Trans Women Has 2 Kids with Ex Terry Vega!

Actor Malik Yoba made a name for himself when he appeared in the famous movie “Cool Runnings,” where he played the beloved Yul. The actor has been able to make a living for himself since then.

Malik Yoba was 26-year-old when he played Yul Brenner in “Cool Runnings,” and 28 years since the movie debuted, Yoba remains a popular actor, although he owes his fame to the show.

After “Cool Runnings” the 54-year-old got a starring role as NYPD Detective J C Williams on the police drama, “New York Undercover,” and later on, he played more intriguing roles including FBI Special Agent Bill Harken on the “Alphas,” Jim Hudson in “Revolution,” and Vernon Turner in “Empire.”

EARLY LIFE

Although he is known for playing cool roles, Yoba had a strict religious upbringing as a Sunni Muslim. Yoba was born Abdul-Malik Kashie Yoba, in 1967, in Bronx to Erutan Abdullah Yoba.

His dream was to be an actor. After graduating high school, he took a job at the Negro Ensemble Theatre as a concessions manager, performing various roles.

For the most part of his growing days, Yoba lived as an activist and volunteered to help raise youth leadership in his environment. It was in 1989 that he got his first movie role in “Seriously Fresh.”

His acting skills soon landed him other leading roles in movies like “Bull,” “Thief,” “Defying Gravity,” and “Revolution.” He later featured in “Soul Food” “Why Did I Get Married? and its sequel “Why Did I Get Married Too?”

Three NAACP Image Awards were presented to the talented actor in recognition of his role in New York Undercover.

FACTS ABOUT YOBA

While most fans know him for his roles in movies, not many know that the actor has been through some hard moments in his life, and some proved to be life-threatening.

Yoba would not have made it to the top if he was killed in a shooting accident at age 15. The actor revealed the near-death experience on his Twitter page, noting that was the reason he never owned a gun.

Since then, Yoba championed a cause against the illegal possession of guns as he felt he had been given a second chance at life, and he decided to spend it on a noble cause and saving lives.

As part of his contribution to make the world a better place, Yoba founded a company, “Iconic32,” which aims to educate young people by driving social values through pop culture.

Also, fans must have wondered why his time on “Empire” was cut short; well, reports have it that his comments about his character on the show cost him his job, and Lee Daniels, the show creator, did not want him back.

Yoba is passionate about using social media to inspire and help his followers live better lives. His Instagram account has many followers and Yoba has a strong social media presence.

DIVORCE AND PREVIOUS RELATIONSHIPS

The actor has three children from two previous relationships; daughter Dena and another son Josiah and a daughter Pria who was born in 1999. He was previously married to Cat Wilson, but the couple divorced after three years of marriage.

Yoba said that he was shocked by the divorce. He felt they could have lasted more. Their divorce was due to the fact that their lives were so busy and they had become incompatible.

HE LOVES TRANS-WOMEN

Yoba shared the biggest news of his life when he revealed his admiration for transgender women. The actor explained that he is a man who loves transgender women, and he had struggled with the secret for a while.

In a post he shared, the actor noted that he also felt the self-imposed shame that came with being attracted to trans women, and that he spoke up to help others in his shoes come out of their closets.

His revelation was met with mixed reactions from fans, and while some fans supported him, others criticized him. The actor confirmed that his children faced some backlash from his revelation, but he thanked those who supported him.

His baby mama, Terry Vega, with whom he shares two kids, commented on his post, noting her support for him and his sexual preference. She also confirmed that the actor is in a trans relationship but slammed him for keeping their kids in the dark.

She criticized Yoba for failing to put his family first and inform their children while he had been preparing his Instagram post for months.

Yoba went on to apologize to his children in his post, explaining that he did not understand everything himself and was willing to ask questions and get more clarity.

Yoga has since used his platform to urge his followers to respect those in trans relationships and also advocate their rights. In addition, he condemned any form of attacks on people based on their preferences.

TERRY VEGA

Terry Vega and Yoba share two of the actor’s children, and although they never got married, parenting their kids had been a priority. The children of the duo are a charming mix of their parents.

Vega has gone on to find love and frequently shares her man and new life on social media. From her Instagram posts, Vega is a thriving businesswoman and a published mom. The talented author seems at peace with her world.

Being a mom is undoubtedly the best part of her life as she loves to share pictures of herself and her sweet daughters. She also seems to share a good relationship with her daughter Dena who she shares with Yoba,

Dena once took to her Instagram to gush over her love for her mom on Mother’s Day. She wrote, “I miss u more than you know. it’s wild not seeing you every day anymore but I guess that’s why facetime exists lol… I love you 4ever mommy. Happy Mother’s day.”

For Yoba, being a father of three is his biggest privilege and while he does his best to be the best model to his children, he also hopes his career can inspire them to reach for their dreams.