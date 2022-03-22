China’s women fight the stigma of singledom by displaying wealth online

Chinese women who have been single since the age of 27 are often referred to as “single” in China. “leftover.”

A few wealthy single women are fighting that stigma by displaying their wealth on social networks.

“They want to claim their status of self-sufficiency and independence,”Insider was informed by an expert.

Mini wakes up in her large bedroom every morning, which has automated curtains that open to an expansive view over Chengdu.

After slapping on expensive skincare and makeup products — with luxury products prominently displayed on the countertop — the business consultant then heads off to get her hair blow-dried at a salon or grabs a decadent lunch with her girlfriends.

Many of her videos are based on this idea, and can be found on China’s Instagram-like site. XiaohongshuShe has more than 101,000 followers on Instagram since she launched her account last year.

Her posts are similar to thousands of other glamour lifestyle videos posted on the platform. However, there is something that stands out about her videos: Many of them highlight her age and her single status.

"What's the life of a 41-year-old who is unmarried and has no children?" In one video caption, she writes. "41, unmarried, and no children. Enriching days" Read another.





It is not surprising that the Chinese have chosen this method of framing posts, given their history of stigmatizing older single women and single women in particular. Chinese terminology sheng nuOr “leftover women,”This is often used to refer to women who aren’t married by 27.

Mini, however, declined to reveal her full name to Insider. She said that she posted videos like these because she wanted to be a’real person’. “source of inspiration for other single women.”

“I want to show them that just because you’re single doesn’t mean you can’t lead a fulfilling and wonderful life,”She went on. “People always say certain things about older single women — that they’re undesirable or useless members of society. I want to show them that that’s so far from the truth.”

Mini isn’t alone.

Many Chinese women are using social media to prove that they are not only older but also unmarried and can still live amazing lives. This trend shows that people are changing their views about what it takes to be successful in China.

A search on Xiaohongshu for “older single women,” for example, throws up dozens of accounts from women showing off exotic vacation snapshots and expensive handbags — all with video captions highlighting that they are single.

Yang Potato user: A video sharing titled “33 and unmarried— what does she do every day?”She takes her 1,300 followers along on a tour of the condo’s pool, spa, and other amenities. She also posts pictures of herself modeling various outfits and wearing opulent jewelry. A series of photosWith a Prada handbag on her shoulder and a Chanel shopping handbag in her other hand.

Mu Zheng, sociologist from the National University of Singapore told Insider “I don’t think the stigma surrounding single women has entirely gone away in China, but it has largely been alleviated by some single women’s often independent and successful socio-economic profile.”

It’s called the she-Economies: According to a Accenture’s 2019 Investment Services ReportChinese women aged 20-60 now account for $1.5 Trillion in purchasing power.

With the increase in purchasing power, more women are reevaluating their desire to follow the traditional path of marriage or family.

“Staying single has increasingly become an intentional and voluntary decision rather than an involuntary and forced status,”She added.

According to an October 2021 survey of China’s urban young population completed by China’s Communist Youth LeagueNearly half of the young women in the city do not plan to get married. Last week, China’s Ministry of Civil AffairsIt was reported that 7.63 million marriages were recorded in 2021. This is the lowest figure since China started keeping records back in 1986. According to the report, this is down from 8.13million marriages the year prior and a peak at 13.47 million in 2013. Statistics from the government

Wealth is synonymous with success, no matter what marital status you may have

Although some women don’t show their purchasing power on social media, they regularly send photo updates to their loved ones. Study of the stigma in 2021Single Chinese women discovered.

Ultimately, the goal is the same: To prove that they can afford to live comfortably — and are therefore perceived as a successful member of society — despite being unwed.

"These photographs act as visual evidence that ostensibly stigmatized sheng nu women are enjoying themselves and thus helps to ease their parents' concerns,"Insider was told by Liu Chih-ling from Lancaster University, a coauthor of the study.





Single women post photos online of their glamorous lives to show that they don't need to marry to be successful in society.



This is exactly what Shanshan (Guangzhou-based hotel manager) hopes to achieve via updates on her WeChat private account. She is restricted to 170 of her closest friends and family.

The 39-year old isn’t shy about posting photos from her travels around Asia and also shares pictures from her recent luxury purchases, such as her new Miu Miu sunglasses.

“My relatives cannot tell my parents that I’m a failure of a daughter just because I’m single, because it’s clear that I’m not. I’m living well on my own, and all of them can see it on my WeChat,”She spoke to Insider.

Mu isn’t surprised by the rise in popularity of single women.

"They want to claim their status of self-sufficiency and independence, to show that their happiness and quality of life do not need to depend on marriage or anyone else,"She spoke to Insider. "'Showing off' is an effective way for them to claim their stance and attitudes."





An expert believes that a new sense of economic freedom can help define the role of a single Chinese woman in Chinese society.



Liu pointed out that extravagant spending isn’t possible for every Chinese woman. “But for those who can, a new sense of economic liberty helps to define themselves and their place in Chinese society,”She spoke.

From being a’married well’ woman to being the architect of your success

This is the same view that pop culture echoes, with Chinese television programs popularizing new definitions for what it means to be successful in China.

This is important, considering that young female viewers look up to TV role models for inspiration and life lessons. Bernstein, an American research company, stated in Their study of Chinese TV role models was done last year..

“Many of the female role models in Chinese TV series in recent years have something in common: They are young, beautiful, well-educated, and financially independent,”The researchers wrote. “They have accumulated wealth through their well-paid jobs in business and management. Many of them are single and have their own properties and cars.”

A scene that is now viralFrom the 2020 drama series “Nothing But Thirty,”For example, a woman may be cut out of group photos because she does not have Kelly or Hermes handbags. She finally wins the approval from the other women by buying her Birkin.

“The expectation of a successful woman has moved from ‘marrying well’ to ‘be the architect of your own success,”According to the Bernstein researchers.

Mini, despite the way her Xiaohongshu posts were framed, wants to be clear that she isn’t against the idea.

“I’m not saying, ‘I don’t want or need a man,'”She spoke to Insider. “I’m saying, ‘I can be single and be happy too.'”