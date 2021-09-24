House Democrats Plan Action on Infrastructure and Social Policy Bill

House Democratic leaders on Friday said they would take up both a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and a far-reaching, multitrillion-dollar social safety net plan next week, as they worked feverishly to bridge deep divisions within their ranks that are holding up President Biden’s top two domestic priorities.

The compromise was made by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California, to allow moderates to vote on the $3.5 billion budget plan.

Progressives say they won’t support the bill until Congress approves a $3.5 trillion plan for massive new investments in education and child care. In an effort to avoid a liberal revolt, the plan to move forward with both was to salvage both measures.

On the House floor, Representative Steny of Maryland, the majority leader, stated that the chamber will begin to consider the infrastructure bill on Monday and that a floor vote on the second package would be possible later in the week.