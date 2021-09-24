What Happens If You Take Birth Control An Hour Late

If timing is key, are there risks in taking the pill an hour behind schedule? Birth control should be taken within 24-hours. However, life happens. Side effects of different types of pills will vary depending on whether you run late. Combination pills should not be taken more than 3 hours late, as this may result in spotting and the effectiveness of the pill will be reduced (via University of Michigan). For progestin-only pills, also known as “mini-pills,” time is more of the essence. You can spot if you are 15 minutes late. If you are 3 or more hours behind, additional contraception should also be used for the next few days. The bottom line is that taking a combination pill an hour late can be less of a problem than taking a progestin only pill an hour late.

To help keep track of your birth control schedule, Planned Parenthood suggests always keeping your pills on you. You can also use an alarm on your smartphone to remind you when it is time to take your pills. Keep your pack handy so you can remember to take it every single day.