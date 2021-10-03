‘Hot Rod Lincoln’ Hitmaker Was 77

George Frayne (aka Commander Cody), was a pioneering alt-country musician who died this week from esophageal Cancer at his Saratoga Springs home. John Tichy, a former bandmate, confirmed his death at the age of 77.

Frayne, the frontman for the band Commander Cody and His Lost Planet Airmen, was a part of the late ’60s San Francisco music scene, but later became strongly associated with the burgeoning live music movement in Austin, Texas. They played a variety of Western swing, jumpblues, rockabilly, and boogie-woogie which inspired many roots-rock and Americana musicians.

The band’s first album was released in 1971. It’s all about the Ozone. which scored its only Top 10 hit with a cover of Charlie Ryan’s 1955 rockabilly song, Hot Rod Lincoln This is a fast-talking, frantic ode to hot rodding. They took me into custody and put me in jail

And told my pappy to throw me bail.

And he said, “Son, you’re gonna’ drive me to drinkin’

If you don’t stop drivin’ that hot … rod … Lincoln!

Commander Cody & His Lost Planet Airmen were a cult-favorite during the ten-year ride. They did more than 200 live performances per year in bars and small venues. Their 1974 album Live From Deep in Texas’ HeartRecorded at Armadillo Headquarters in Austin, it was once ranked number 100 by Rolling Stone.