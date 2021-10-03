Derek Hough opens up about emergency surgery

Dancing with the StarsJudge Derek HoughThe show’s most beloved star is undoubtedly him. The professional dancer’s charisma and overall positive attitude make it almost impossible to not like him. However, Hough has also proven he’s a lot tougher than people may assume after dealing with an emergency health scare in 2019.

What Was Derek Hough’s Health Scare?

In November 2019, Derek Hough was rushed to the hospital after experiencing “a severe and a sharp pain”In his stomach. According to the professional dancer, he woke up in the middle night and immediately realized what was happening. “something wasn’t right.”Hough, as it turned out, had appendicitis. He had to have surgery right away to remove his appendix. Despite the severity of the situation, Hough didn’t let that stop him from laughing and having fun about it.

Shortly after surgery, Hough uploaded an Instagram video of him performing “a (sexy) little dance”Hayley Erbert is his long-term girlfriend. It’s pretty clear Hough is under some heavy sedation, and he even makes light of the fact in his Instagram caption. Hough shows his hospital-provided compression socks as he emerges from surgery.

Hough and Erbert have a reputation for being incredibly supportive of each other in all that they do. Erbert was always there to support him during his appendix procedure. So it’s only right Hough would make sure to give her a little shoutout on social media.

Derek Hough And Hayley Erbert’s Relationship

Hough, Erbert and Erbert were the first to be introduced. Dancing with the StarsYears ago, they were both professional dancers. Based on the performances they were partnered for on the show, it’s clear the two had chemistry from the jump. However, it wasn’t until 2015 when the pair actually started dating.

Now, the couple can’t get enough of each other based on their Instagram posts and other social media content. The couple is simply adorable together. Fans have been waiting for Hough’s proposal. to Erbert for years. When asked if he thinks about getting engaged, Hough responded, “Yeah, sometimes. Sometimes.”Fans will have to wait and see if the professional dancer is open to discussing this subject.

In the meantime, Hough’s fans and followers can enjoy his bursting energy on the new season 30 of Dancing with the Stars. The show’s latest season is filled with more drama and talent than ever, so it’s sure to keep fans entertained.