Hayden Panettiere is back on Instagram to showcase his hair transformation

After a six-month hiatus on Instagram, Hayden Panettiere made a glorious return to the social media platform to show off her fresh haircut. The former Nashville actress, whose last Instagram post was in April, took a moment to debut her new ‘do.

Even though the fall season is in full swing, the HeroesStar opted for a stylish shoulder-length hairstyle, which is what many people do in spring and summer. And what’s even better? The 32 year-old A-lister also had curtain bangs.

Many gushed over Hayden’s major makeover in the comments sections, while others reacted to her Instagram return.

“You’re too cute!” Savannah Chrisley Answered, one fan wrote “Miss seeing you on our screens!”

A second follower was added. “Welcome back to Instagram…we’ve missed you!”

While Hayden didn’t make any mention of what inspired her latest beauty transformation, it could mark the start of a new era in her life.