Hostess brutally punched by tourists in row over proof of vaccination at diner

Shocking video has emerged of a group of tourists attacking a hostess outside a restaurant after they were asked to provide proof of their vaccination status.

At 5:15pm on Thursday, the brawl occurred at Carmine’s Italian restaurant on the Upper West Side of New York City.

Three tourists from Texas are seen punching hostesses asking for proof of vaccination against Covid-19 in videos that have been circulated online.

One woman wraps her arms around the neck of the hostess from behind, while another pushes her towards reception.

Other staff members of the restaurant rush out to disperse the women who are complaining about not being allowed inside.







(Image: Twitter/HardingsReports)



New York Police responded to the scene and arrested the three women, who aged 21, 44 and 49.

They were then taken to New York Police Department’s nearby 24th Precinct station home.

The hostess was injured and required hospital treatment.

Jeffrey Bank, owner of the restaurant, said in a statement: “It’s a shocking and tragic situation when one of our valued employees is assaulted for doing their job — as required by city policies — and trying to make a living.







(Image: Twitter/HardingsReports)



For more stories from the Central Recorder, sign up to one of our newsletters here.

“Our focus right now is caring for our employee and the rest of our restaurant family.

“This was the worst experience our staff and customers will ever have.”

The New York Police Department confirmed that the tourists have been charged with assault and criminal mischief and were told to appear in court on October 10.

While announcing the plans to require vaccines in August, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said “not everyone’s going to agree with this,” but added that the rule was needed to help save lives as Covid-19 cases continue to grow across the U.S.