Miley Cyrus Calls Dolly Parton a ‘Godlike Figure’ In Touching Essay

Miley Cyrus penned a lovely essay for Dolly Parton as part of Time Magazine’s Time 100, and it’s loaded with kind words from stars for stars. Here’s what Cyrus had to say about the “9 to 5” singer.

Known Her Whole Life

Here’s a fun fact you may not have known: Parton is Cyrus’ godmother. Parton’s known Cyrus since she was a baby and guest-starred on Hannah Montana. Even as Cyrus’s career has turned controversial at times, Parton’s always had her back. Parton called “The Climb” singer a “fantastic singer and songwriter.”

This love goes both ways. Cyrus wrote some truly kind words for Time about her godmother and mentor. She pointed out that nobody in the world dislikes Parton: “Dolly is not only my idol because of her incomparable career—she’s also my role model because of her steadfast morals and values.”

Cyrus went so far as to call Parton a “saintly, even godlike, figure.” The past few years have seen a Dolly renaissance of sorts. Whether it’s funding the COVID-19 vaccine, making Stephen Colbert cry, or turning down the medal of freedom… twice, the singer’s routinely in the news for angelic reasons. She’s done all of this while still recording new music and expanding Dollywood. Cyrus puts it excellently when she described being in a room with Parton during those. Hannah Montana says: “A living fantasy was in front of all of us.”

No Fakery

This story has some unique insight, as Cyrus knows Parton better than nearly any of us. She says Parton is genuine and authentic even though her public identity is built on silicone and big hairs. “the foundation for this empire is her honesty, truth, and faith. People look to Dolly for guidance, and she knows that.” Cyrus adds that Parton has always “celebrated the queer community” and tirelessly provides books for children.

She Loves Kids

The essay concludes with Cyrus writing, “the only thing Dolly loves more than glitter is children.” Parton’s publicly said she treats Cyrus like a daughter. Tabloids have run ridiculous stories about Parton adopting children, but she’s never been interested in having children of her own. This doesn’t mean she dislikes children, as Cyrus points out.

Everybody loves Dolly, and Cyrus, a gifted writer, has beautifully explained why. The two country stars have collaborated before, and there’s no reason they couldn’t do so again.