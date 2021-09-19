Horrified woman sobs after spending £215 on a haircut that makes her ‘look like a Karen’

Horrified woman sobs after spending £215 on a haircut that makes her 'look like a Karen'
By Brandon Pitt
A WOMAN was left sobbing after paying £215 for a haircut that “made her look like a Karen.”

TikTok user icarlyreboot shared a video of her hysterically crying after her pricey trip to the hairdresser’s that has since gone viral.

In the video, the woman can be seen weeping as she says: “I just paid $300 to look like a f***ing Karen. 

“I look like I’m on the PTA.

“I swear I don’t drive a f***ing mini van. I look like I have three sons who play f***ing T-ball.

“I look like I collect coupons, oh God, I don’t collect coupons.”

Embracing her new ‘Karen’ persona, she adds: “OK let’s practice, ‘Let me speak to your manager’

“Oh my God, why does God f***ing hate me!”

The clip has since amassed over 4.7 million views, leaving her followers in hysterics, with many relating to her struggles.

One wrote: “Girl I have been there! I got 8 inches cut off unplanned and the hair stylist kept cutting I was in tears.”

“Aww I FEEL YOUR PAIN but you are HELLA FUNNY and cute,” commented another.

A third added: “$300? My mom used to pull a bowl on our heads and we got that same look for free.”

Hair stylist shows off customer’s horror home dye job as she comes to the rescue

