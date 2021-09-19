Khloe Kardashian says ‘make the decision to be happy’ & shares photo of daughter True, 3, after Met Gala ‘ban’

KHLOE Kardashian shared a message saying “make the decision to be happy” and posted a photo of her daughter, True, wearing a purple tutu after getting “banned” from the Met Gala.

The model previously declared that she was “not OK” after getting snubbed from the prestigious event.

Khloe, 37, again used the platform to air out her feelings by sharing a lengthy passage on her Instagram Stories.

The post said: “At some stage, you decide. You decide this is where your roots are. You choose to be happy exactly where you are. Your dreams are not to be denied. Expand your dreams.

“You choose this as the place to plant. This is the place where you take root. This is where blooms your dreams. You don’t have to wait for it to all be perfect. The life you create is beautiful, meaningful, and generative. This is your decision.

“You look around and feel gratitude for the things you have made. You are open to simple joys and easy pleasures. You choose to take up a hobby. You stop trying to control everything. You can let go of all control.

“You look at the raw materials of your life and you go, ‘I can make something extraordinary with this.’ And you start to build, right from where you’re planted.”

She added: “You don’t wait for it all to line up. You line it all up yourself, brick by brick.”

The reality star also shared a photo of her 3-year-old daughter, True, sporting a purple tutu, matching top, and sandals.

The caption was simply a purple heart emoji.

Khloe’s famous momager, Kris Jenner, commented on the post writing: “TUTU!!!!!”

While her BFF Malika Haqq gushed over the toddler writing: “This cutie! Stop growing Tutu”

SALTY FEELINGS

The posts come after Khloe shared her disappointment about not being invited to this year’s Met Gala, despite her family attending.

The mom of one shared a quote on Thursday that seemed to take a swipe at the gala, reading: “This year has taught me not to postpone enjoyment. If you’re given an opportunity to enjoy something… take it.”

Khloe was reportedly kept from the Met Gala for being “too C-list.”

She is said to have first been banned from the Met Gala in 2019, according to a Radar Online report.

Vogue’s Editor in Chief Anna Wintour, who has overseen the Met Gala guest list since 1995, was said to regard Khloe as “too C-list” for the event.

GOOD SIS

Sources claimed that her sister Kourtney also skipped the event in the past because she didn’t want Khloe to feel “left out.”

An insider alleged at the time: “Khloe and Kourtney have never been invited to the Met Gala, but Kourtney was invited to this one and chose to stay home with Khloe because she didn’t want to leave her alone.”

After the snub, Khloe watched the glitzy ceremony at home and declared that she was “not OK.”

The Good American founder – who dyed her hair blonde this week – gushed over snaps of her other sisters Kendall and Kim on the red carpet instead.

