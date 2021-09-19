Spotify is not working? How to check if the app is offline

Spotify is not working? How to check if the app is offline
By Brandon Pitt
In
SPOTIFY users want to know what’s up with the app after experiencing problems on September 13, 2021.

DownDetector is an online outage tracker that revealed the problem with the music streaming site.

Why is Spotify down?

The site started receiving reports around 9:24 EST about problems.

Their website was the most frequently reported problem, with only 10% of 1,029 reports linking to their app.

DownDetector reported that they have no further issues, despite the fact that it was awakened to problems at 10:27 am.

Many users were reporting an error message that said, “upstream connect error or disconnect/reset before headers. reset reason: connection failure.”

It is still unknown what caused this problem.

How do I find out if Spotify has gone down?

Companies make it easier for users and companies to check the statuses of their sites.

A few places Spotify users can check if the site is down include:

  • DownDetector
  • On Twitter @SpotifyStatus
  • On Twitter @SpotifyCares
  • Online at support.spotify.com

When else has Spotify been down?

This is Spotify’s fourth outage in a row.

In September, Spotify was down on:

  • September 3 (twice)
  • September 9
  • September 13

What are some Spotify fixes users can try?

On Spotify’s “Spotify Cares” Twitter page, they have posted a video that includes some tips users can try to get the service back up and running.

To trouble-shoot the app, the company suggests that users:

  • Restart the app
  • Log out and log back in
  • Check offline mode status
  • Reinstall the app

If the app is still not working users can then check support.spotify.com

Are there other website that are down?

DownDetector reported that some sites were experiencing problems on September 13.

On September 13, 2021, the sites that have been reported having issues include:

  • Crunchyroll
  • AT&T
  • Blizzard Battle.net
  • Xbox Live
  • Southern California Edison
  • Fortnite
  • Quora

According to the website, most of the problems for those sites have been resolved and are now performing as they should.

Latest News

