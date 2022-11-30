Horoscope Today: The Daily Star Sign Guide from Mystic Meg November 30

♈ ARIES

March 21 to April 20,

Extending a deadline can be the strong action – if you know you can do a better job with more time.

Don’t pay heed to negative voices that always say the opposite to what you think.

You will know how to deal with intense moons that bring you significant people and places into your dreams.

♉ TAURUS

April 21 through May 21

Even though it seems routine, a meeting can be very meaningful.

Everyone you meet with kindness and curiosity.

The location where luck is found, country music can be heard.

The power of love can transform your life. Not only in how you feel but also in how you show the world who you are.

♊ GEMINI

Mai 22 – June 21

Mercury and Saturn are a team and it is possible to feel the urge to let go of some oppressive rules.

These are the best ways to find love.

If you’re single, taking a break from an intense dating race can introduce you to someone unlikely, but who you simply can’t ignore.

♋ CANCER

June 22-July 22

A work life with an element of travel can be on your horizon – this can start with a love-bond, new or existing.

Spend some time now to consider how far and who you’ll go.

Your heart’s answers may be a surprise.

Monochrome check patterns can act as a luck-link, while word contests may be positive.

♌ LEO

From July 23rd to August 23rd

The strong transformation theme of your chart filters through your day – and as the moon brings inspiration, Saturn supplies the effort you need to make your mark.

Be your authentic self.

Passionate Mars draws you towards an old friend, or partner and makes it possible to see them in a fresh, exciting way.

♍ VIRGO

From August 24 through September 22

Partnerships don’t need to follow outside rules – together you can create your own.

This will remove all doubt.

Meanwhile, if you’re still looking for love, a job or hobby linked to family histories, can be such a significant clue.

Being the first person in line at work isn’t as important as being there in the right place.

♎ LIBRA

September 23 to Oktober 23

You have a speaking, and perhaps singing, voice that’s ready to take the world by storm.

You can start today with just one special person who’s been waiting to hear words from you.

You can transform your diet or exercise habits by focusing on health issues directly.

♏ SCORPIO

From October 24 through November 22

Money that’s linked to where you live is in the spotlight – as you can see simple ways to maximise home-based cash.

Also say out loud requests you’ve wanted to put to a family for a while.

You can find passion in loyalty.

♐ SAGITTARIUS

November 23 – December 21

Mind-mapper Mercury is the logical element in your chart – and you have steadfast Saturn on hand to help you see through any plans.

It’s important to come up with some actual ideas, instead of vague hopes.

As for love, when someone writes, or says, your name in a unique way, it’s a strong attraction signal.

♑ CAPRICORN

December 22 to January 20,

Today’s moon and sun could clash over your words and your meanings. Be clear with your boss and your partner before sharing your thoughts.

While cash can be found in the South, love is possible to come from North.

It is possible to be fortunate if you and a partner have a new relationship.

♒ AQUARIUS

Between January 21 and February 18

Money and friends may not be a great mix – resist any urge to take over a spending situation, or lend or borrow cash.

Sometimes, it is enough to give things time.

Passion is so familiar, yet also so intriguing – let your curiosity lead you.

Your link to luck can come early morning numbers

♓ PISCES

Between February 19 and March 20

A favourite ambition has not gone away – it’s just waiting for the

Just in time to reappearance

Talk about what you want to do with your life, and not what you believe you should be doing.

In love, rather than ignoring a personal deep need, speak in kind but direct terms.

