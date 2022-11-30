Here are 28 top memes, reactions and jokes about England beating Wales 3-0 at the World Cup

England has qualified for the 16th World Cup after defeating Wales 3-0. This was a confidence win at the final group stage match in Qatar.

Gareth Southgate’s team defeated Wales with two goals by Marcus Rashford of Manchester United and one from Phil Foden. Senegal will be next in action on Sunday.

Southgate made four changes in his starting XI after being criticised for his tough tactics against the United States. Kieran Trippier and Mason Mount were all dropped. Bukayo Saka was replaced by Kyle Walker and Jordan Henderson. Marcus Rashford is now Phil Foden.

Wales will regret their defeats to Iran and the USA in their opening two matches, but they will still be proud that the World Cup is back after 64 years.

This is how Southgate’s fans responded to Southgate’s result, explaining why they are such close friends.

Although it didn’t provide the greatest thrills, it did make it more entertaining than the USA game after 15 minutes.

At the very least, Kyle Walker showed up for a Triple H impression.

A minor stir was caused by Ian Rush, a Liverpool legend and Wales’s appearance.

Harry Maguire took a shot after he thought he had seen Messi.

The half-time break was short and there wasn’t much to discuss.

Bizarrely, there was a second show from Chesney Hawkes – ‘The One and Only.’

Marcus Rashford won a stunning free kick just after the restart.

Foden won another…

Rashford was third in the World Cup’s scoring list. This was historic as England was third. People couldn’t be more happy for him.

You did proud, unlucky Wales. There was at least something for both sides.

We also offer our condolences to Michael Sheen, whose inspirational speeches could not raise his team.

