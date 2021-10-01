Honey Boo Boo’s Instagram Photo with Boyfriend attracted Red-Eyed Fans

Alana revealed the identity her boyfriend Dralin Carrswell just one day before. “Honey Boo Boo”Thompson removed the post from Instagram. According to Page SixIt was because of the flack she received over their four-year age gap. Thompson is 16 and Carswell 20. “honey boo boo is less than 6 months older than me (15) and she has a 20 year old boyfriend?”One commenter said so. “doesn’t sit right with me.”Another user made a grim prediction. “16 and 20? Where are her parents? She’ll be knocked up before she graduates,”They wrote. Another commenter wrote something equally grim. “Jail. Jail jail jail.”

Thompson and Carswell have been married for six months. Thompson’s family has been reported to be open to the relationship despite the age gap. “He was quiet at first, but he’s like one of the family now. He’s just as fun and crazy as the rest of them,”According to a family source, she received the following information from a close friend. Central RecorderAddition “Dralin and Alana are attached at the hip and hang out together all the time.”Central Recorder also stated that the couple is located in Georgia, where the age for consent is 16.