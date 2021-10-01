Tyler Perry and Jason Blum team up for the first time on Feature ‘Help’ – BlumFest

Today, at the second BlumFest, Tyler Perry and Jason Blum revealed their first feature production together: the thriller entitled Help.

Alan McElroy (Star Trek: Discovery, Wrong Turn) is set to write and direct Assistance Next year, cameras will be rolling at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. Tyler Perry and Jason Blum are producers on the film, along with Tim Palen under Perry and Palen’s Peachtree and Vine label.

Blumhouse is the Universal/Miramax sequel Halloween Kills On Oct. 15, the movie will be available in theatres and streaming on Peacock. The movie, which stars Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode and features David Gordon Green behind-the-camera, is expected to gross at least $50M. In 2018, the first movie grossed $76.2M, making it the third-best domestic debut. The movie was released in October, and it closed at $159.3M US and $255.6M Worldwide.

BlumFest will bring you more news today.