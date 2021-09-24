Hollyoaks’ Mercedes McQueen quits village and gives up pub leaving fans devastated

Mercedes McQueen, played by Jennifer Metcalfe, has decided to sell up her pub and leave the Hollyoaks village behind.

The landlady decided to hand over The Dog to evil Fergus Collins (Robert Beck) in a bid to get rid of her estranged husband Sylver’s (David Tag) debt.

The Channel 4 soap’s viewers were devastated when their beloved landlady said goodbye to the village.

Taking to Twitter, one fan penned: “Our Mercedes deserved a better exit!”

Another added: “Mercedes will come back with another long lost relative I bet.’

A third person posted: “Ummm please tell me Mercedes is coming back!”

While a fourth social media user penned: “Mercedes McQueen better not have left.









Mercedes initially wanted to remain in the village to care for her step-daughter Cher, (Bethannie Hare). But things didn’t last long.

Wednesday’s episode of the soap saw the McQueens faced with a difficult situation as little Bobby Costello admitted that he was Cher’s online friend ‘Jade’.

Mercedes tried to uncover the truth but Bobby refused to share his thoughts, which led to Cher jumping off.









However, she soon did manage to get the truth out of him as Bobby explained that he knew Cher was alone and he was just trying to be her friend.

This admission was a big surprise to the young woman.

Mercedes wanted to be there for her son and wanted to take him to Alicante.

Cher stated that she felt she had enough support by her family and suggested that Sylver travel to Alicante together with Mercedes.









Sylver agreed to this and started to pack up his stuff.

Mercedes wore her red gown and looked at the pub. Sylver then moved to the side and set the keys on the table. She then grabbed her bag and walked out.

Cher began to say goodbye to the trio and then apologized for the drama. Mercedes replied that she shouldn’t apologize and that she should be happy.

The three of them got into a taxi and began their new life in Alicante. It is unlikely that Mercedes won’t return to Hollyoaks.

Hollyoaks continues Friday on Channel 4 at 6.30pm followed by first look episode on E4 at 7pm

