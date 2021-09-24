Madonna’s daughter part of the Savage X Fenty show

Rihanna’s third installment of the Savage x Fenty show premieres on Amazon Prime on September 24 and from the looks of social media, everyone from Cindy Crawford to Vanessa Hudgens to Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes Leon was a part of the show.

Numerous celebrities shared their Savage X Fenty looks. Crawford posted a picture of herself wearing a halter-style, emerald-green gown with a plunging neckline and a high-cut split at the thighs. Hudgens shared an Instagram picture of herself in white lingerie that showcased her toned body. The queen of pop’s 24-year-old daughter Leon took to her Instagram to show a glimpse of her look which consisted of a teal bra, matching thigh-high boots, and a silky robe.

Her dark hair was styled in a dramatic updo that compliments her dramatic makeup. Her sexy look was completed by a number of silver necklaces and hoop earrings. She also wore clear bangle bracelets. Leon has been a pro at modeling so far. She originally modeled back in 2018 for Gypsy Sport during that year’s New York Fashion Week, according to Page Six.