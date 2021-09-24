Madonna’s daughter part of the Savage X Fenty show

Madonna’s daughter part of the Savage X Fenty show
By Brandon Pitt
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Madonna’s daughter part of the Savage X Fenty show

Rihanna’s third installment of the Savage x Fenty show premieres on Amazon Prime on September 24 and from the looks of social media, everyone from Cindy Crawford to Vanessa Hudgens to Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes Leon was a part of the show.

Numerous celebrities shared their Savage X Fenty looks. Crawford posted a picture of herself wearing a halter-style, emerald-green gown with a plunging neckline and a high-cut split at the thighs. Hudgens shared an Instagram picture of herself in white lingerie that showcased her toned body. The queen of pop’s 24-year-old daughter Leon took to her Instagram to show a glimpse of her look which consisted of a teal bra, matching thigh-high boots, and a silky robe.

Her dark hair was styled in a dramatic updo that compliments her dramatic makeup. Her sexy look was completed by a number of silver necklaces and hoop earrings. She also wore clear bangle bracelets. Leon has been a pro at modeling so far. She originally modeled back in 2018 for Gypsy Sport during that year’s New York Fashion Week, according to Page Six.

Latest News

Previous articleRolling Stones open up about death of their beloved ‘rock’ Charlie Watts
Next articleHollyoaks’ Mercedes McQueen quits village and gives up pub leaving fans devastated

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder