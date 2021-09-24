Guess who these A-listers are’s daughters?

WHEN it comes to model looks, the apple does not fall far from the tree for the offspring of these queens of the catwalk.

We told yesterday how 47-year-old Kate Moss’s daughter Lila Grace, 18, is following in her mum’s sashaying steps after opening the Richard Quinn show at London Fashion Week.

Lila Moss looked almost identical to a 1996 modelling shot of Kate in a red dress

Dazzling in a bright red strapless jumpsuit, Lila looked almost identical to a 1996 modelling shot of Kate in a red dress.

The gene bank of Mum isn’t the only place where she was a young beauty.

Hayley Minn compares model daughters to their mums when they were a similar age . . .

Picture research: AMY READING

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber

Kaia, right, goes with her mum’s old look here

KAIA sure has mum Cindy’s old look buckled down here.

Cindy, 55, is Cindy’s all-American siren. Kaia, 20, wore an updated Versace Bondage dress to the 1992 MTV Video Awards.

Kaia even got former Victoria’s Secret star Cindy’s signature Nineties bouffant just right.

These lockalikes are a good pair.

Yolanda Hadid and Gigi Hadid

Gigi on the right is just like mum, Yolanda was back in the day

AMERICAN beauty Gigi looks just like mum Yolanda did back in the day. Yolanda, a Dutch-American star on The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, is now 57 years old and has the same blue steel stare as her 26 year-old daughter.

Kim Basinger and Ireland Baldwin

Ireland, 25, working the same shaggy tresses as her mum Kim Basinger, now 67

THESE blonde bombshells know how to catch the eye. Ireland, 25, has the same shaggy hairstyles as her US-based actress mother Kim (now 67). Hair’s to you, Mum.

Sadie Frost and Iris Law

Iris Law was always onto a winner with Sadie Frost and Jude Law as ma and pa

WITH hunky actor Jude Law and model Sadie Frost, 56, as her parents, Iris Law was always going to be a real beauty .

Like her mum, the Brit 20-year-old loves showing off her gorgeous body in a bikini.

Sadie seems to have given her top tips for how to pose.

Yasmin Le Bon and Amber Le Bon

Amber, 32, is burning up the runway just like mum Yasmin Le Bon, now 56, once did

AMBER LE BON’S dad Simon sang about Girls On Film with Duran Duran and life has imitated art in the shape of his supermodel wife Yasmin and the Brit pair’s daughter. Amber, 32, is igniting the runway like Yasmin Le Bon, now 56.

Jennifer Flavin and Sistine Stallone

Sly Stallone’s wife Jennifer Flavin and daughter Sistine

SYLVESTER STALLONE may be more brawn than beauty but the same cannot be said of the Rocky actor’s knockout wife Jennifer and daughter Sistine. Like her now 53-year-old American mum before her, Sistine, 23, is a seasoned model and looked just like a young Jen, but for the hair, walking for Dolce & Gabbana in Milan in 2017

