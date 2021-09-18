Holly Willoughby gripped by ‘panic’ as This Morning guest warns Xmas toys could run out

By Brandon Pitt
Holly Willoughby has admitted she was panicked after a This Morning guest warned parents that they should begin to buy Christmas presents this month.

Phillip Schofield and the presenter, who is 40, were both on Thursday’s ITV daytime program.

The pair were joined via video-link by toy shop The Entertainer’s commercial chief Geoff Sheffield, who warned that “Christmas chaos” will hit Britain this year and make getting the right toys more difficult.

Geoff suggested that parents start their Christmas toy shopping early to combat demand issues. This will ensure that their children have the right toys come Christmas morning.



Holly Willoughby has confessed to feeling ‘panicked’ by the prospect of buying Christmas gifts early amid shortage fears

Holly then revealed that she could feel herself breaking out in a “cold sweat”.

In response to Geoff’s claims that popular toys have already begun to run out, Holly said: “As you’re talking I’m breaking out in a cold sweat here.

“I’m a parent of three kids, Christmas in 100 days away.

“Is it good to buy now?

“Is panic buying toys going to only increase the panic?



The glam presenter was warned that the toy shortage was caused by the prioritised shipping of PPE and face masks

Holly was informed that the toy shortage was caused by the prioritised shipping of PPE and face masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Explaining how containers from Asia meant for shipping toys had been taken over to transport the pandemic equipments months ago, Geoff said: “If we go back to the pandemic and the demand on equipment and containers in Asia for the PPE equipment.”



Holly and Phil returned to the This Morning sofa earlier this month after the summer break

He added: “Plan early and if you see it, buy it, because the reality is we’re running out of days to get things on the water in time to reach the UK.”

Her Christmas fears follow Holly and Phil returning to the This Morning sofa following the summer break earlier this month.

