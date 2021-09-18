Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall sparks feud with Noel Gallagher after BRIT Award win jibe

Jade Thirlwall has lashed out at Noel Gallagher after he slated her historical Brit Awards win with Little Mix earlier this year.

Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and the petite pop star were the first female band to win the Best British Group prize at the storied awards ceremony.

Noel wasn’t impressed with the outcome and made some harsh comments that undermined the credibility of the win.

He said: “Little Mix, with the greatest respect, are not in the same league as Oasis. Not even in the same f*****g sport.”







Noel went on to explain that he couldn’t blame the girls for the state of the music business – and that he felt their success was a clear indicator of how clueless modern record labels are.

He continued: “It’s a symptom of the music business chasing the numbers – and there not being any bands or songwriters in those bands.







“Record company guys constantly say, ‘Oh, these guys are the real deal’. And I think, ‘You wouldn’t know the real deal if it f***ing bit you on the a***, mate’.”

Far from impressed by the verbal attack on Little Mix Jade has now hit back at the 54-year-old ’90s icon.

She used her chance to rebut the comments made by former Oasis singer Oasis during an appearance on Never Mind The Buzzcocks.







A preview clip from the Radio Times’ new podcast features a miffed Jade letting her thoughts on Noel’s comments be known.

She said: “Something about that we were undeserving of the Brit Award because we’re women and don’t… well, we do write music, but he thinks we don’t write music.”

A furious Jade then lashed out about Noel’s own success as a musician – referencing his brother Liam Gallagher as the true star of his family and indeed Oasis.

She added: “Yeah, shame really. Because you know, we are definitely the most successful girl group in the country, but he’s not even the most successful performer in his family.”

Jade has been promoting Little mix while her bandmates Perrie and Leigh-Anne take a short break after becoming mothers last month.

Perrie and Alex Oxlade Chamberlain, Perrie’s footballer boyfriend, welcomed Axel to their home on August 21.

Leigh Anne and Andre Gray, Leigh Anne’s fiance, welcomed their twins on August 21.

