Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt Reunite During Rare Public Outing

Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt remain good friends and this latest sighting is proof of that.

On Thursday, Sept. 23, paparazzi photographed the Girls Next Door stars as they met up in a Calabasas parking lot. The low-key gathering saw Holly wear leggings and a T-shirt while Bridget wore a flowing dress with sneakers and sneakers.

Since their days at Playboy, the reality stars have kept in touch and reunited for interviews and occasional parties.

Most recently, Bridget and Holly got together for a joint interview with Nylon, speaking to the magazine about their ghost encounters in Hugh Hefner‘s former home.

“You definitely felt the nostalgia and the old energy,” Bridget spoke highly of the Beverly Hills mansion. “I had little things happen.”

Holly, who dated Ghost Adventures‘ Zak Bagans, added, “For me, it took a bunch of different experiences before I thought, ‘OK, there’s something weird going on here.'”