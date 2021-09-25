Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie reach agreement on selling $164million French estate & actress’ wine company in nasty divorce

BRAD Pitt and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie have reached an agreement on selling their massive $164million French estate and her wine company.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor recently filed a lawsuit against Angelina and accused her of trying to “cut him out” of a deal to sell her shares of the property.

According to court documents, the exes have agreed to lift a “standard temporary restraining order” on their assets.

It will allow Angelina to dispose of her portion of Chateau Miraval and their possessions that they have owned since their marriage.

The duo may have reached an agreement but the chaos seems to be continuing, as Brad filed a suit against his baby mama.

The lawsuit alleged the Maleficent star, 46, is trying to sell her shares of the mansion without allowing Brad, 57, his “right of first refusal and profit,” despite the “incredible amount of work, time and money” that he has claimed to put into it.

The company Quimicum claims ownership of the property. Angelina via her firm Nouvel and Brad via his company Mondo Bongo share part of this.

According to the documents, Nouvel allegedly failed to act in Quimicum’s best interests for four years by delaying approval of annual accounts and manager renewals.

“We understand that behind this systematic obstruction, the real purpose of Nouvel and its shareholder [Jolie] is to sell its stake in Chateau Miraval SA in a way that would circumvent Mondo Bongo’s right of first refusal.

“Taking, as a result, a capital gain raised thanks to Mondo Bongo’s investment and to which Nouvel did not contribute.”

NASTY DIVORCE

The famous former pair tied the knot in 2014, before parting ways in 2016 – however, they have been battling it out in a nasty divorce and custody battle since.

Angelina shares six children with Brad: Maddox, 20; Pax, 17; Zahara, 16; Shiloh (16); Vivienne, 15 and Knox, 13.

The mom of six’s lawyers previously accused the Seven star of using his “celebrity” status to change their custody agreement.

Brad was awarded “joint custody” of their children back in May.

‘BROKEN’ ANGELINA

While Brad hasn’t touched on their split very much, Angelina once told UK’s Guardian the experiences have left her “broken.”

She told the publication her hurt had spanned longer than the five years since her split with Brad, and said: “I mean, in some ways it’s been the last decade.

“There’s a lot I can’t say.”

She added: “I think at the end of the day, even if you and a few people you love are the only people who know the truth of your life, what you fight for, or what you sacrifice, or what you’ve suffered, you come to be at peace with that, regardless of everything going on around you.”

