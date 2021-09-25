KELLY Price was in a 24 year relationship with her former manager Jeffrey Rolle before the two decided to part ways in 2016.

2 Kelly Price is known as an American R&B and gospel singer and songwriter Image Credits: Getty

Who is Kelly Price’s fiancé?

Price has been open about her engagement but has stated before that she wants to keep his identity a secret for the time being.

In an interview with Madamenoire back in March of 2021, Price talked about her relationship and explained the reasoning behind her decision.

“I’m actually engaged right now,” According to Price, the interview was recorded by Madamenoire. “I haven’t said anything much publicly yet but I’ve been with someone for about two years now. I intentionally kept it quiet because I told myself when it comes time to let the world know, I’ll let the world know exactly who that individual is.”

She continued: “Now, I do know better, if for some reason, it doesn’t work, I won’t ever force myself to stay in a situation that’s not working. I take my time, and carefully review everything. Not just the person. Because when you meet a person, you like them and you’re feeling them, you have to decide whether you love them enough to deal with their family.

“And they love you enough to deal with yours. What other family members think may not control what happens in your house but it will have some level of effect because you’re literally taking two backgrounds, you’re meshing them and trying to become one in everything.”

She went on to say that despite hiding his identity, the unnamed guy has made her “very happy” and she is “very in love.”

While a wedding date has not been set, she also told the media outlet that she plans on keeping it “very small and intimate” adding that she wants it someplace tropical.

Was Kelly Price missing?

Just a few months after announcing her engagement, Price was reported ‘missing’ following a welfare check conducted at her Georgia home on September 18, 2021.

Authorities told TMZ that they found “no evidence of foul play” and spoke with Kelly’s boyfriend at the house.

After being released from the hospital, Price disappeared.

On July 29, Price told her fans that she had tested positive for Covid-19 and was experiencing symptoms. She was admitted to hospital a week later.

Price’s family said to TMZ that they had been in touch with Price while she was at the hospital, but hadn’t heard from them since her release.

Hours after she was reported ‘missing,’ Cobb County officials told Central Recorder that they were later notified that “Kelly has returned.”

“She is with family but the investigation remains ongoing so I cannot provide further details at this time,” the Major said.

Does Kelly Price have children?

Price was with Rolle since the age of 19 before their divorce.

Two children were born to the couple during their 23-year-long marriage. One boy and one girl.

Their son Jeff Jr. was born to them on August 10, 1992.

His roles in Unsolved, The Murders Of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G. Run are his most well-known.

He is currently represented by Pallas Management Group, Daniel Hoff Agency, & TalentWorks.

Jonia was also a daughter of the couple. However, not much information is available about her.

