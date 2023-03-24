Holiday on the location of TV shows The Bay and Beyond Paradise for only £9.50

TURN “on vacation” into “on location” when you choose a great getaway with Central Recorder’s sensational bargain breaks.

Enjoy stardom and relaxation at the park where the top television series are set.

We head to Looe Bay in Cornwall, which features in BBC One's Beyond Paradise

We also visit Parkdean Ocean Edge in Morecambe, Lancs, the town where they filmed ITV's The Bay

To help you find one of these parks, we did our own detective work at Parkdean Ocean Edge in Morecambe, Lancs, the town where they filmed ITV’s The Bay, and Parkdean Resorts Looe Bay in Cornwall, which features in BBC One’s Beyond Paradise.

The Bay stars Marsha Tomon and shows the stunning coastlines of north-west England. This is its fourth series. Looe Bay, Cornwall, was made into Shipton Abbott in Beyond Paradise. It stars Kris Marshall, and Sally Bretton.

Sun readers enjoyed a fantastic holiday at both of the parks. We caught up with them.

BEACH MORECAMBE

‘So close to set of drama, we should’ve been extras’

Lesley Baron from Sun Holidays nearly became extras on the TV Drama The Bay, while Gordon Baron was enjoying a Parkdean Ocean Edge break in Morecambe.

Wigan pensioners drove to the centre of the city to do some retail therapy, only to be surprised to see that the entire area was now closed.

Lesley (72), a retired secretary, said that one of their production workers explained to her that they were filming the second season of the detective series.

“We were probably quite close to appearing in the show as extras!” joked Gordon, also 72, who spent all his working life in the building trade.

Lesley agreed: “That would have been something to tell our three grandchildren. On our travels, we usually take them along.

“The Bay is one of our favourite telly dramas. The storylines are always deep but done in a wholesome believable way.”

Lesley and Gordon went for a spin last week with Starland Krew favorites Sid the Seagull, and Sparky. It was a scene that reminded me of Strictly Come Dancing. Lesley adds: “That’s another picture for the grandchildren. They love the characters.”

On our fab Hols From £9.50, she adds: “Going on holiday with Central Recorder saves us so much money. You just can’t beat it. We’ve been to Ocean Edge eight times – and we’ll be back again in May.”

“Trip is a great choice for learning geography hands-on”

THERE'S always something to celebrate on a Sun Holiday – and not just the unbeatable cost.

Caroline Parker and her husband, Paul (37), celebrated their 40th anniversary at Parkdean Ocean Edge with their daughter Bryony, 4 years.

The Halifax family believes that Paul’s Sun Holidays teach geography to their child, and they are homeschooling Paul.

Paul explains: “You can’t beat showing Bryony different parts of the country.

“Sun Holidays tick all the right boxes for a hands-on geography lesson with some history thrown in as well.

“We like to check out the local tourist attractions and historical places of interest. We’re also members of the National Trust so we’ll often combine a Sun break with a visit to one of its attraction.”

Paul and Caroline are huge fans of The Bay, so they went to some locations in the series.

Caroline is a stroke rehabilitation specialist physio and says that the holiday was a perfect getaway. “Bryony loves the fun of staying in the caravan and all the activities. The soft play area and swimming pool are her favorite things.

“Plus, Bryony adores the Starland Krew – her eyes light up when she sees them.

“The entertainment staff put so much effort and enthusiasm into making sure everyone has a holiday to remember.”

“We love them just as much as our 3 grandchildren”

IT is no mystery why Tracy and John Allan love their Sun Holidays – they get to spend quality time with their three grandchildren Isla, five, Alfie, four, and two-year-old Louis.

Lancs and Cleveleys have nothing but praises for our money-saving promotions, particularly as many families are struggling with the cost of living crisis.

Process worker John, 53, says: “You don’t get this time again. We are creating magical memories which maybe we didn’t get when bringing up our own two daughters because of the pressures of working all hours.

“Tracy and I love these holidays as much as the youngsters. And they can’t get enough of them.

“Isla took her first steps on a Sun Holiday. It is so much fun. You can do so many things at the parks.

“Here at Ocean Edge we’ve got the added value of visiting Morecambe and seeing if we can work out locations for scenes from The Bay, one of our favourite telly programmes.

“It’s such a great series and Tracy and I have really enjoyed trying to work out whodunnit!”

Tracy, 51 years old, works at Ocean Edge as a depot manger. She is grateful for the hardwork of everyone.

She says: “They go that extra mile to make sure the youngsters and adults have a holiday to remember.”

LOOE, CORNWALL

‘We couldn’t have wished for a better first family hol’

When we went to Looe’s Parkdean Resorts for Beyond Paradise, we met more television fans.

Joanna Borkousky (34) and Tom Northcotte (36), both from Honiton Devon, took their one-year-old son Freddie on a Sun Holiday to celebrate his first time away from home.

They decided to take advantage of our Hols From £9.50 deal as Tom buys the paper every day.

Hairdresser Joanna says: “We’ve had a brilliant week. Freddie loved every activity.

“We have been in the pool every day and then enjoyed the amazing entertainment on offer in the afternoon.

“We’ve just enjoyed relaxing and spending time as a family.

“The range of local activities are what makes it and obviously it’s tremendously good value. We couldn’t have wished for a better first holiday for Freddie and will be booking another Sun Holiday.

“We went into Looe to check out where they made Beyond Paradise. Now we keep trying to spot the locations when we watch the programme at home!” Tom thinks going on a Sun break is a no-brainer.

He says: “We have been going abroad for holidays to Tenerife, Ibiza and Lanzarote but after Freddie was born it was an easy choice to do a Sun Holiday. The park is so friendly and safe.”

“The staff makes it special, we’ll keep coming back”

FULL-TIME mum Katie Elderbrand 43, and daughter Kitty, three, from Plymouth, Devon, can’t get enough of Parkdean Resorts Looe Bay – they’ve been there five times in the last year!

She says: “It’s like a second home for us.

“We love it because we can get a bus here in an hour and living in a city it’s just a completely different setting to experience. Even when it’s raining there’s always something on in the Clubhouse.

“Kitty loves the staff here. They all remember her and know her name and we will keep coming here because it’s the people that make it special.

“We’ve been taking loads of photos with the characters and these will go on the wall in her bedroom and be memories she can enjoy for years to come.”

Katie is a Looe resident since childhood. Her brother first introduced her to Sun Holidays.

She adds: “My grandma lived in Looe so seeing how it looks in Beyond Paradise is really incredibly exciting.

“I love all the independent shops and that view across the harbour just can’t be beaten. The difference between staying at a hostel or Airbnb in town and somewhere like this one is the fact that all activities are provided for you, so you don’t have to pick and choose what to do.

I think most parents with young kids will agree that’s important. So, we’ll keep coming here for as long as Kitty wants.”

There are lots of kid-friendly and fun activities that can be done when it pours.

PARENTS Jessica Ward & Josh Evans traveled from Mountain Ash in South Wales with their three-year-old son Orion to have a relaxing family vacation.

Support worker Jessica, 32, says: “We chose Looe because it’s somewhere we haven’t been before.

“One of the things we love about Sun Holidays is there is so much choice, it gives you a chance to experience new places all over the country.

“The weather hasn’t been great this week but we have still had a lovely time because of how child-friendly it is.

“We have been doing stuff every day with the clubs and activities on site.”

Vehicle technician Josh, 33, adds: “We’ve been visiting local towns and villages like Looe, where we thought we spotted some of the locations used in Beyond Paradise as well as going to Polperro. And we’re going to round off the trip by visiting Bodmin Jail.”

They used to fly abroad together before the pandemic but now find it more difficult. Josh added: “We’re having a really good time. We’ve managed to explore plenty of the local scenery, including the beach and the aquarium in Plymouth – and Orion loved it.

“It just goes to show you don’t need to go abroad. We’ve been on loads of Sun Holidays before so know how good they can be and we’ll definitely book again.”