Ronnie Ortiz Magro Surprises Jersey Shore

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro There are no regrets in leaving the beach. 

Nearly two years after leaving Jersey Shore Family Vacation to focus on his mental health, the 37-year-old made a surprise appearance on the MTV series to update fans on what he’s up to now.

Ronnie stated that “I felt like I needed change of scenery” in his March 23rd episode. I’ve made the decision to relocate from Los Angeles to Miami to open a new company. SneakerClinic, a shoe store.

However, he is not alone.

Ronnie admitted that he now holds full custody of his 4-year old son in confessional interview Ariana Ex Jen Harley

His explanation was that it’s not easy work, but she helps me stay balanced. She calms me down. Although I wasn’t in the best situation, she has made my life so much easier. She is so kind and polite.”

