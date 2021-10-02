High blood pressure: What causes it? Symptoms and treatments

GoodRx makes the valid point that stress contributes to high blood pressure in another way — by increasing the likelihood that someone will develop unhealthy lifestyle behaviors, including smoking or vaping, making unhealthy eating choices, drinking too much alcohol or caffeine, not exercising enough, not taking medication as prescribed, and not getting enough sleep.

According to the American Heart Association, smoking and secondhand smokers increase the risk of plaque buildup within the arteries. High blood pressure can accelerate this process. American Heart Association. Your blood pressure will rise every time you lighten up. Drinking heavily can raise blood pressure by 5-10 mmHg, and systolic is higher than diastolic. MedicineNet

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, some, but not all, people are sensitive to caffeine as it relates to their blood pressure. It is best to check your blood pressure before and during a cup of coffee. It’s time to reduce your intake. Keep in mind that caffeine is also present in tea, coffee, chocolate, sodas, energy drinks and certain medications, such as Excedrin. Also, blood pressure drops when we sleep so if we don’t get enough sleep it will stay higher for longer (via the CDC