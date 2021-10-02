In The Bodycam Footage Brian Laundrie Was Seen With Two Cell Phones, Despite His Claim That He Didn’t Own A Phone.

POLICE bodycam footage showing a fight between Brian Laundrie & Gabby Petito shows Laundrie using two cell phones – even though he claims he does not have one.

When pressed by a Moab police officer about whether he had a cell phone, Laundrie said that he was phoneless and feared he would be without the means to communicate.

Laundrie is seen using two cell phone phones, as shown by Gabby Petito (Brian Laundrie)

The park ranger asked Brian to retrieve Gabby’s phone. You can see him giving it from the back seat of the van.

“I was holding onto the keys because I didn’t want to go anywhere, and my big fear is, I don’t have my phone,” he said during the interaction with police and park rangers following the couples’ physical feud in August 12.

“I don’t really – I don’t have a phone.

“So if she goes off without me [sic], I’m on my own,” the 23-year-old explained to the officers.

FETCHING GABBY’S PHONE

The footage was taken 13 days before Gabby. Last seen alive, this video shows a van-life YouTuber crying to police after the couple drove their transit van into the curb following a fight.

As Gabby, 22, sat in one of the cop’s SUV units, one of the officers pointed out the cut on her left cheek and red soreness on her left arm; Gabby looked at herself and said, “I don’t know.”

After being seen getting physical at Moonflower Cafe, the couple was pursued by authorities.

“They were talking aggressively [at] each other [and] something seemed off, “One of the two witnesses made the statement to police.

“At one point, they were fighting over a phone – I think the male took the female’s phone.

“It appeared that he didn’t want her in the white van.”

Authorities quickly caught up to the couples’ van, speeding and abruptly crashing into a curb.

Officers quizzed Brian outside of his van.

About 42 minutes into the cop’s bodycam footage, where Brian and Gabby are interviewed separately, Brian is asked to produce Gabby’s phone.

He is then is escorted a few steps with one of the park rangers to retrieve Gabby’s cellphone from the front passenger side door of the white transit van.

Gabby seems to have the phone brought by the ranger.

She announces, “Just moments later.” “She’s got her cellphone. She’s calling her parents.”

That device rested on Gabby’s lap during further questioning while she remained seated in the back of a police SUV unit.

THE PHONE APPEARS ON CAMERA

Brian can be seen in the meantime slipping what appears like a different phone into his hand, as first reported by WFLA.

Brian is seen reaching for his phone in the 55-minute-long recording.

It’s unclear if Brian handled either of the phones while conferring with the officers were his.

Authorities decided not to bring criminal charges for domestic violence against Gabby (whom they believed was the aggressor) or Brian.

Instead, they made promises to each other that they would separate for the night. Gabby took the van, and Brian got a room in a motel.

When asked if she had any thoughts for Brian, she replied: “Make sure he doesn’t forget a phone charger.”

BURNER PHONE?

Ten days before he vanished, Brian bought a new cell phone from a local North Port, Florida AT&T store.

The Laundrie family’s attorney Steve Bertolino confirmed that the phone owned the FBI.

Gabby’s last interaction with her mom, Nicole Schmidt, involved her receiving an odd last text before communications stopped.

The August 27 text that she sent to her parents stated that the vlogger wrote the following: “Can you help Stan? I keep getting his voicemails and missed calls.”

Many speculate that the text was coded and refers to Eminem’s son Stan.

Bertolino insists that the phone wasn’t a burner phone but that Brian utilized an account with AT&T for the new device, according to WFLA.

VAN LIFE TRIP ENDS WITH DEATH

The couple was around two months into their planned four-month cross-country road trip touring the US’ national parks before GabbyThe disappearance was sometime around August 27.

The young woman’s death was ruled a homicide.

There will likely be many “visible signs of trauma consistent with an attack,” Jennifer Shen (retired Crime Laboratory Director at San Diego Police Department) told Central Recorder.

The investigation into Gabby’s murder continues, and the official cause of death hasn’t been released.

WARRANTY FOR BRIAN

During a frantic search, the police footage was made public. Brian, who vanished from his parents Florida, returned home without her after returning from their cross country vacation on September 1.

Gabby, who traveled across the United States with Brian in their campervan since July 2, was last reported to have visited Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, on August 25.

Her mom reported her missing on September 11, just two weeks after speaking to her daughter by phone, and ten days later, Brian returned to Florida in Gabby’s van without her.

Gabby’s family and the police did not know that Gabby was gone.

Brian disappeared on September 14, five days after Gabby’s remains in the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground in Grand Teton National Park.

Brian was subsequently identified as the victim of a manhunt. “person of interest” Gabby’s homicide death. He’s been missing for more than two weeks and is wanted on a warrant for alleged bank fraud after running up $1,000 in Unauthorized debit cards are subject to charges gabby was said to have owned the item.

Brian took a phone out of his pocket and told officers that he didn’t have one.

Gabby used her cell phone to contact her family. The bodycam footage captured Gabby with it on her lap.