In The Bodycam Footage Brian Laundrie Was Seen With Two Cell Phones, Despite His Claim That He Didn’t Own A Phone.

POLICE bodycam footage showing a fight between Brian Laundrie & Gabby Petito shows Laundrie using two cell phones – even though he claims he does not have one.
When pressed by a Moab police officer about whether he had a cell phone, Laundrie said that he was phoneless and feared he would be without the means to communicate.
“I was holding onto the keys because I didn’t want to go anywhere, and my big fear is, I don’t have my phone,” he said during the interaction with police and park rangers following the couples’ physical feud in August 12.
“I don’t really – I don’t have a phone.
“So if she goes off without me [sic], I’m on my own,” the 23-year-old explained to the officers.
FETCHING GABBY’S PHONE
The footage was taken 13 days before Gabby. Last seen alive, this video shows a van-life YouTuber crying to police after the couple drove their transit van into the curb following a fight.
As Gabby, 22, sat in one of the cop’s SUV units, one of the officers pointed out the cut on her left cheek and red soreness on her left arm; Gabby looked at herself and said, “I don’t know.”
After being seen getting physical at Moonflower Cafe, the couple was pursued by authorities.
“They were talking aggressively [at] each other [and] something seemed off, “One of the two witnesses made the statement to police.
Check out our Brian Laundrie live blogGet the latest news and updates…
“At one point, they were fighting over a phone – I think the male took the female’s phone.
“It appeared that he didn’t want her in the white van.”
Authorities quickly caught up to the couples’ van, speeding and abruptly crashing into a curb.
Officers quizzed Brian outside of his van.
About 42 minutes into the cop’s bodycam footage, where Brian and Gabby are interviewed separately, Brian is asked to produce Gabby’s phone.
He is then is escorted a few steps with one of the park rangers to retrieve Gabby’s cellphone from the front passenger side door of the white transit van.
Gabby seems to have the phone brought by the ranger.
She announces, “Just moments later.” “She’s got her cellphone. She’s calling her parents.”
That device rested on Gabby’s lap during further questioning while she remained seated in the back of a police SUV unit.
THE PHONE APPEARS ON CAMERA
Brian can be seen in the meantime slipping what appears like a different phone into his hand, as first reported by WFLA.
Brian is seen reaching for his phone in the 55-minute-long recording.
It’s unclear if Brian handled either of the phones while conferring with the officers were his.
Authorities decided not to bring criminal charges for domestic violence against Gabby (whom they believed was the aggressor) or Brian.
Instead, they made promises to each other that they would separate for the night. Gabby took the van, and Brian got a room in a motel.
When asked if she had any thoughts for Brian, she replied: “Make sure he doesn’t forget a phone charger.”
BURNER PHONE?
Ten days before he vanished, Brian bought a new cell phone from a local North Port, Florida AT&T store.
The Laundrie family’s attorney Steve Bertolino confirmed that the phone owned the FBI.
Gabby’s last interaction with her mom, Nicole Schmidt, involved her receiving an odd last text before communications stopped.
The August 27 text that she sent to her parents stated that the vlogger wrote the following: “Can you help Stan? I keep getting his voicemails and missed calls.”
Many speculate that the text was coded and refers to Eminem’s son Stan.
Bertolino insists that the phone wasn’t a burner phone but that Brian utilized an account with AT&T for the new device, according to WFLA.
VAN LIFE TRIP ENDS WITH DEATH
The couple was around two months into their planned four-month cross-country road trip touring the US’ national parks before GabbyThe disappearance was sometime around August 27.
The young woman’s death was ruled a homicide.
There will likely be many “visible signs of trauma consistent with an attack,” Jennifer Shen (retired Crime Laboratory Director at San Diego Police Department) told Central Recorder.
The investigation into Gabby’s murder continues, and the official cause of death hasn’t been released.
WARRANTY FOR BRIAN
During a frantic search, the police footage was made public. Brian, who vanished from his parents Florida, returned home without her after returning from their cross country vacation on September 1.
Gabby, who traveled across the United States with Brian in their campervan since July 2, was last reported to have visited Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, on August 25.
Her mom reported her missing on September 11, just two weeks after speaking to her daughter by phone, and ten days later, Brian returned to Florida in Gabby’s van without her.
Gabby’s family and the police did not know that Gabby was gone.
Brian disappeared on September 14, five days after Gabby’s remains in the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground in Grand Teton National Park.
Brian was subsequently identified as the victim of a manhunt. “person of interest” Gabby’s homicide death. He’s been missing for more than two weeks and is wanted on a warrant for alleged bank fraud after running up $1,000 in Unauthorized debit cards are subject to charges gabby was said to have owned the item.
Gabby Petito timeline
Gabby Petito (22) was last seen in Utah on August 24, leaving a Utah hotel. Here’s a timeline that shows Gabby Petito’s disappearance.
- June 2021– Gabby Petito and her fiancé Brian LaundrieStart a cross-country road trip across the US.
- July 4– GabbyPosts photos of herself naked in Gove County, Kansas.
- July 8Gabby shares photos from Great Sand Dunes National Park in Colorado.
- July 18Gabby and BrianUpload photos of yourself at Utah’s Zion National Park.
- August 12– Video footage taken with a body camera was released. A September photo of Brian and Gabby’s encounter with police in Utah. Police confirmed that there were no serious injuries.
- August 19– Gabby and Brian share a video. You can watch their entire trip on their YouTube channel.
- August 24, Gabby is seen leaving a Salt Lake City, Utah hotel.
- August 25, 2008 – Gabby Facetimes Nichole Schmidt for the last time. Schmidt stated in a later police report that she had spoken with her daughter “…” More tension” Between her and Brian.
- August 25Gabby also posted her last Instagram. It is not possible to give a location.
- August 27, 2009 – Gabby is Seen for what is believed to be the last time. Witnesses claimed that Brian was involved in an intense argument with Jackson Hole restaurant staff. Gabby was left in tears.
- August 27– Four hours later, travel bloggers drove through Grand Teton National Park, passing a couple’s van. “abandoned “On a dirt road.
- September 1-Brian is back home in Florida without Gabby.
- September 11– Gabby’s parents report her missing the Suffolk County police
- September 14, 2009 – Brian’s family issues: Brian stated that he retained an attorney and did not cooperate with investigators.
- September 14 Brian According to some, it was the last time they were seen. His family. According to reports, he told his family he was going hiking at Carlton Reserve but didn’t come back.
- September 15– Florida’s North Port Police Announce Brian is an exciting person in the case. He was not charged with any crime.
- September 16Utah police released body camera footage. Police confronted Gabby and Brian.
- September 17 – Brian’s parents report their son missing if they don’t see him in the last two days.
- September 18Police announced they were looking for Brian at Carlton Reserve in Florida. Police state that they have not found anything.
- September 19 Wyoming authorities say They discovered a body at Grand Teton National Park. Although the FBI believes that the body is Gabby’s, a complete forensic identification must be made before being confirmed.
- September 20 – Laundrie’s house is searched by police, who seize it. His silver MustangA hard drive could contain information “evidence relevant to proving that a felony has been committed.”
- September 21 Officials confirm they will conducting an autopsy to confirm that the remains in Wyoming belonged to Gabby, police searched for them again. Laundrie was also rediscovered by police on the Venice side, Carlton Reserve.
- September 21The FBI confirmed that the body found in Wyoming was Gabby’s. The cause of death is still unknown.
- September 21– Teton County Coroner’s office Gabby’s official cause for death the death of the victim was still being investigated, but homicide is the initial method of death.
- September 22 – Police continue their search. Carlton reserve the search for Laundrie is futile. The hunt is assisted by a dive team that specializes in diving.
- September 23Officials have announced that a Federal arrest warrant brian was issued.
- September 26Gabby’sFuneral It was held in Long Island, New York.
We pay for stories!
Do you have a story that would be a good fit for The Central Recorder?