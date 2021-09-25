Easy Way to Make Light and Fluffy Whipped Cream

Loading Something is loading.

Whipping cream is essential for creating beautiful cakes or topping a pie. Although you can buy whipped topping in a tub or can at the grocery store, homemade whipped cream is a great way to enhance your desserts.

Why make real whipped cream? It is definitely creamier, richer and thicker than store-bought whipped cream. It also tastes better and you can customize the flavor. You only need to have a few ingredients and patience to make homemade whipped cream.

What is the difference between heavy cream and heavy whipping cream?

Whipping cream, as its name implies, is cream that has been whipped until it becomes light and fluffy. There are three types of cream you might encounter: heavy cream, heavy whipping crème, and light cream. Which one is best?

“Heavy cream” and “heavy whipping cream” may have different names, but they’re essentially the same thing. Each has a minimum 36 percent fat content. The lighter whipping cream, also known as light whipping, has a lower fat content, ranging from 30 percent to 35%.

Heavy whipping cream has a higher fat content, which results in whipped cream that is more stable. This makes it ideal for topping cakes and cupcakes with it. Whipping cream makes whipped cream that is as soft and delicious as whipping cream, but it’s lighter and doesn’t retain its volume or shape as well.

Ingredients 1 cup heavy whipping cream

2 tablespoons granulated or powdered sugar What you need

Large mixing bowl

Stand mixer, hand mixer, or whisk

How to make homemade whipped cream



You can use a whisk, a hand mixer, or a stand mixer when making whipped cream.



Chill your tools. For ten minutes, place your bowl, whisk, or mixer attachment in the frige. Also, chill the cream. Cold temperatures will allow the cream to whip up quickly and properly. Begin to whisk the cream slowly. Once the bowl has been taken out of the freezer, add the heavy whipping cream to the bowl. Mix the cream with a hand mixer or an electric mixer until it becomes thick. This should take about three minutes. Add the sugar. Once the cream has thickened, add the sugar and flavoring, and speed up the whipping until medium-to-firm peaks form — whatever your desired consistency. How do I check if the peaks are formed? The whisk should be taken out of the bowl. You will know the cream is done when it holds its form. Do not overmix. Stop mixing once you have achieved the desired consistency. Mixing too much cream can result in a lumpy and curd-like mixture. Serve immediately Make your homemade whipped cream fresh. However, leftovers can be kept in an airtight container for up to three days in the refrigerator’s coldest section.

Quick tip: To stabilize the whipped cream for make-ahead desserts, introduce starch to the mixture. Add 1 tablespoon cornstarch or powdered sugar or ¼ teaspoon cream of tartar while whipping the cream.

Mason jar whipped cream

If you don’t have a whisk, an electric mixer, or you simply need a smaller portion, you can use a mason jar to make whipped cream. The mason jar should be chilled before you start. Add the cold cream, sugar, and seal the lid. Now shake it. The whipped cream will form when you shake the jar vigorously for five minutes.

Flavored whipped cream ideas





Make chocolate whipped cream by adding 3 tablespoons cocoa powder.



The options for flavored whipped cream are seemingly endless. Once your cream has thickened, begin to add the flavoring. The flavorings will become perfectly blended into the final whipped cream as you whip the cream.

Vanilla/Chantilly cream: Add 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract while whipping the cream.

Add 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract while whipping the cream. Chocolate whipped cream : Add 3 tablespoons cocoa powder while whipping the cream.

: Add 3 tablespoons cocoa powder while whipping the cream. Pumpkin whipped cream: Add 2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice and 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon.

Add 2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice and 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon. Lemon whipped cream: Add the zest of one lemon or 1 teaspoon lemon extract.

Add the zest of one lemon or 1 teaspoon lemon extract. Mint whipped cream: Add 1 teaspoon peppermint extract.

How to fix over-whipped cream

Whipped cream can go from fluffy, stiff peaks to lumpy and unappealing very fast. Over-whipping the cream can cause it to turn into butter. Overwhipped cream can be fixed by adding some cream to the bowl, and then mixing at low speed again. This will allow liquid cream to mix with the whipped cream, smoothing it.

Insider’s takeaway

Making whipped cream at home takes a bit of patience and finesse, but that extra work is worth it. The whipped cream can be made manually using a whisk and a bowl. Alternatively, you can use either a stand mixer (or hand mixer) to make it even more simple. The whipped cream will be creamier and thicker, which can be used in beautiful cakes or trifles or as a topping for your favorite pie.