Kerry Katona’s Starry Event is Thrown into Chaos by star struck Down with Bug

KERRY Katona’s event was ruined by a terrible bug.

She’s now a former Atomic Kitten singer and has taken to social media for a healthy diet.

4 Kerry Katona confessed on social media to being struck by a mysterious illness Credit to INSTAGRAM

4 While on tour, the former Atomic Kitten singer discovered a stomach bug.

Kerry, 42, is currently in Inverness for the Lunch & Laughs Live event which promises to bring fans an afternoon with some of TV’s chattiest women.

She posted an Instagram video to showcase her healthy eating habits and revealed she was the victim of major setbacks.

She also included two clips of the incident and a photo of her empty plate.

“I was struck with the worst stomach bug I have ever experienced!”!

“Not to be too crude but I’ve been s******g through the eye of a needle ALL night!!! I think of the Ring of Fire.!

“I actually didn’t think I was going to be able to make the event for today but I pulled it together! And 24 hours later I’m feeling much better!

“So we’re now in Inverness for @lunchlaughslive event tomorrow and I’ve been fasting to try and get rid of this bug!”

This star was invited to participate in an event filled with laughs and gossip alongside stars from the big screen.

Reality TV superstar Claire Sweeney will be joining the ranks of Absolutely Fabulous star Helen Lederer and celebrity chef Rosemary Shrager as she takes to the stage.

Gail Porter and Jenny Powell, well-known TV presenters, will be joining them.

4 Kerry wanted her followers to know that she would stick to her diet plan.