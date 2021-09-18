Here’s What Michael Weatherly From NCIS Is Doing Now

Here's What Michael Weatherly From NCIS Is Doing Now
By Brandon Pitt
“NCIS” fans didn’t have to wait long to see Michael Weatherly on TV again. A few months after Weatherly announced he was leaving “NCIS,” the actor was cast as jury consultant Jason Bull in a new CBS series called “Bull.” According to CBS, the series is loosely based on the early career of Dr. Phil McGraw, “the founder of one of the most prolific trial-consulting firms of all time.”

“Bull” began airing on CBS in September 2016, becoming a hit almost immediately. But there was a scandal surrounding “Bull” and Weatherly in 2018. The New York Times reported that CBS settled with “Bull” co-star Eliza Dushku for $9.5 million after she claimed she was fired from the show after confronting Weatherly for sexual harassment. According to the outlet, Weatherly’s comments made Dushku feel uncomfortable. She confronted Weatherly about Weatherly’s behavior and Dushku was fired from the show. Dushku “believed her time on ‘Bull’ came to a sudden end as a result of retaliation.”

Weatherly’s former co-stars at “NCIS” defended him after the sexual harassment allegations. According to The Wrap, Pauley Perrette shared a photo of her and Weatherly on social media with the caption: “This man… I love, respect, trust, and I KNOW.” Perrette’s support of her former co-star was a big move because Perrette alleged Mark Harmon was abusive on the “NCIS” set, causing her to leave the show.

