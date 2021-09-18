Iron Man Star Jeff Bridges Recent Health Updates More Significant Than You May Realize

Legendary actor Jeff Bridges is currently battling cancer. It looks like things are improving; he just posted a rare update. Here’s what he had to say.

Bridges announced that he was diagnosed with lymphoma last October. He was starting chemotherapy. Updates have been slow since then. In December, he posted a photo of himself bald and stated that he was feeling great.

Today, Bridges posted a doozy of an update onto his website. The Hell or High Water star began his update by saying, “lots has gone down since my last installment.” The news is the best you could hope for: his cancer is in remission. The mass was now the size of an average marble. So chemotherapy worked.

Eventful Year

Not only that, but Bridges was also hospitalized with COVID-19. He and his wife Sue went to the ICU. Bridges says, “Sue spends five days in the hospital. Me…? I’ll be there for five weeks. The reason I’ve been there so long is that my immune system is shot from chemo. My dance with COVID makes my cancer look like a piece of cake.”

Luckily, that episode is now behind him, and vaccination has improved his long-term symptoms. Bridges’ experience with COVID-19 changed his perspective. He writes, “We, (I) often want some other gift that life isn’t giving us. I mean, who would want to get cancer and COVID? Well…it turns out I would. I would because I get to learn more about love and learn things that I would never have if I never got it.” Getting slammed with two life-threatening illnesses at once has given him a new perspective.

First Dance

The improvement in Bridges’ health meant he was able to walk his daughter down the aisle. He had made this his goal throughout his recovery, and it worked. Bridges thanked his medical team and wrote: “I was able to not only walk Hay down the aisle but do the father/bride dance with her without oxygen.”

This is significant and gives a peek into how he’s doing. It’s one thing to be able to walk down an aisle, but to dance requires that he can stand up and move for several minutes. There’s no underplaying what a big deal this is after chemo and a severe case of COVID-19. Everyone’s rooting for the Big Lebowski star, and here’s hoping his recovery keeps going strong.