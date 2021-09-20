Here’s What Liza Lapira From NCIS Is Doing Now

In 2008, Liza Lapira said goodbye to the all-star cast of “NCIS” after two seasons and 12 episodes. Following Lapira’s exit from the CBS series, the actor portrayed the character of Trinh in 2009’s “Fast & Furious,” as her IMDb page details. That same year, the star earned acting credits in “Table for Three” and “See Kate Run,” and she also had a recurring role in “Dollhouse” until 2010.

The early 2010s were extremely busy for Lapira, as she juggled several projects, including “See You in September,” “Crazy, Stupid, Love.,” and “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23.” As if we haven’t already named so many Hollywood classics, Lapira even had a part in “Blue Bloods” in 2014, “The Perfect Stanleys” in 2015, a starring gig in “Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life” throughout 2016, and a one-episode appearance in “The Good Doctor” in 2018.

By February 2019, Lapira found her way back to the drama series realm when she was offered a guest-role on “NCIS: New Orleans.” The actor played Araminta Jax on the episode titled “Crab Mentality.” Though she has yet to revive her role of Agent Michelle Lee, Lapira feels “lucky” to have experienced so much in her career. “A lot of people have given me chances when they didn’t have to,” she said to CBS Local in January 2018. “It’s been fun. I’ve been living the life beyond my dreams.”