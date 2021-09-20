Barcelona to move for Man City star Raheem Sterling ‘in January’ after failed summer bid

By Brandon Pitt
In
Barcelona could make a move to try and sign Raheem Sterling from Manchester City during the January transfer window as he continues to play a reduced role under Pep Guardiola.

Sterling was an integral part of England’s run to Euro 2020, however he has only been involved in two Premier League fixtures.

Sterling, a former Liverpool player, has played 298 games for the club since 2015 when he moved to England. He won three Premier League titles as well as five domestic cups.

After an impressive summer, the 26 year-old will not be content to sit on the bench. That could lead to more international interest when the window opens.



Raheem Sterling of Manchester City looks on during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Southampton at Etihad Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Manchester, England.
Barcelona could reignite their interest in Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling

Spanish outlet Sport report that Barcelona could reignite their interest in Sterling after a deal failed to materialise during the summer transfer window.

They claim that Sterling has agreed to an eventual move and that Catalan giants Barcelona are ready to relax City’s resolve.

While the most important issue at Barcelona recently has been their staggering debt, Atletico Madrid’s loan accompanied by an obligation to purchase Antoine Griezmann has freed up funds.

Raheem sterling should be pushing for a move from Manchester City. Give us your thoughts in the comments section



Raheem Sterling of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Manchester City at The King Power Stadium on September 11, 2021 in Leicester, England.
Raheem Sterling has only started two of Manchester City’s five Premier League fixtures so far

Guardiola said of the forward before Sterling started in the draw against Southampton: “Do you know how many incredible successes we had in the last seasons yeah? Impossible without Raheem. He’s such an important player.

“But I am here to tell them. He reached an incredible high standard and I have to tell him this is the standard we need, for you, for all of us.

“And I’m pretty sure he will get it. If he’s able to do it, he will do it. And I’m so optimistic that he will do a great season.”

