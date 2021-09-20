Barcelona to move for Man City star Raheem Sterling ‘in January’ after failed summer bid

Barcelona could make a move to try and sign Raheem Sterling from Manchester City during the January transfer window as he continues to play a reduced role under Pep Guardiola.

Sterling was an integral part of England’s run to Euro 2020, however he has only been involved in two Premier League fixtures.

Sterling, a former Liverpool player, has played 298 games for the club since 2015 when he moved to England. He won three Premier League titles as well as five domestic cups.

Spanish outlet Sport report that Barcelona could reignite their interest in Sterling after a deal failed to materialise during the summer transfer window.

They claim that Sterling has agreed to an eventual move and that Catalan giants Barcelona are ready to relax City’s resolve.

While the most important issue at Barcelona recently has been their staggering debt, Atletico Madrid’s loan accompanied by an obligation to purchase Antoine Griezmann has freed up funds.

Guardiola said of the forward before Sterling started in the draw against Southampton: “Do you know how many incredible successes we had in the last seasons yeah? Impossible without Raheem. He’s such an important player.

“But I am here to tell them. He reached an incredible high standard and I have to tell him this is the standard we need, for you, for all of us.

“And I’m pretty sure he will get it. If he’s able to do it, he will do it. And I’m so optimistic that he will do a great season.”