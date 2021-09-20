iPhone 13 ‘will be announced next week’ – but here’s most likely release date

APPLE looks set to unveil its next smartphone in days – but when will it be out?

The iPhone 13 is expected to be revealed at the annual September Apple event next week.

1 Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 13 in days Credit: Apple

Apple typically uses this September showcase to debut new gadgets, including iPhone models.

The iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are the new iPhones we expect this year.

Apple has announced that its next major event will take place Tuesday, September 14.

It’s an entirely virtual event, highlighted by this year’s tagline: “California streaming.”

Thankfully, Apple is a creature of habit, so we can predict some of the timings.

We predict that pre-orders will go live on Friday September 17, based on the launches of previous years.

Most likely, the release date for new products is Friday, September 24.

Of course, these dates could change for myriad reasons – so don’t mark you calendars just yet.

The iPhone models could be released in October, it’s possible.

Apple has hosted events in October before, so it’s not unusual.

We don’t know much information about the iPhone 13.

As the launch nears, we are seeing more leaks and pre-orders for the iPhone 13 will soon go live.

It’s possible to make some educated guesses as well about the handset.

It’s extremely likely to support 5G – like last year’s roster of iPhones.

The iPhone will also get a new A15 Apple processor. This would make it even more responsive than previous years.

Camera upgrades are almost certain and there have been suggestions for new colour options.

The event will also feature the Apple Watch 7 as well as a brand new 2021 iPad.

