‘CODA’ Wins the PGA’s Prediction Oscar Best Picture Award

Apple Original Films’ CODA has won the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures at PGA Awards tonigtht, making a Best Picture win at Oscar next Sunday highly likely — while also making history as the first ever streaming film to win this award at the Producers Guild Awards.

“It’s incredible,” CODA Philippe Rousselet, producer, accepted the award along with Patrick Wachsberger and Fabrice Gianfermi. “It really means so much coming from our peers. I think we will all agree a good movie always starts with a good story … and in a world where we see the lack [of humanity] every day, I’ll take this award as a sign that there is still hope.”

Gianfermi has been added “This movie has been an amazing ride. It was such a special one to make. There was so much love and so much heart put into it.”

The PGA shares the preferential voting system with Oscars — both organizations switched to that voting system in 2009 — and this award is always a super-powered indicator of the Best Picture winner at Oscar. In fact, the PGA award has tallied with Oscar Best Picture winner a stunning 22 times over the past 32 years. And since 2009, only three films didn’t line up with both PGA and Oscar: The Big Short, La La LandAnd 1917.

CODA — This has received three Oscar nominations — Already won the Ensemble award at SAG, as well as an acting award for Troy Kotsur, its star. He also won at Critics Choice, and again at BAFTA. Sian Heder, the writer-director, also won Best Adapted Screenplay. Kotsur’s wins made history as the first Deaf actor to win in his category.

The film, which was snapped up by Apple Original Films in a record deal out of Sundance, follows the story of Ruby (Emilia Jones), a CODA, or child of deaf adults, struggling to help her deaf family — played by Marlee Matlin, Kotsur and Daniel Durant — with their fishing business, while pursuing her own dreams as a singer.