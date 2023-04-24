It’s not glamorous to live on an island.

MAN reveals what living on a private island is really like – it’s not as glamorous as you think.

Craig Beckley (56), bought Worthington Island, off the Queensland coast in Australia, during the pandemic.

6 Craig Beckley purchased Worthington Island, Australia Private Islands Online Australia

6 He spent around £200k on the island, and it 30 minutes from the mainland Private Islands Online Australia

6 He says the island’s very basic and it is like glamping Private Islands Online Australia

He spent $385,000 (£206,000) on the island, which is a 30-minute boat ride from the mainland.

He admits that, despite the many perks, it’s not always easy sailing.

He said that living in the islands is like glamping.

He said Guardian: “I call it a shack, a nine-metre-by-four-metre timber floor, timber frame, off-grid shed with an awning.”

His fridge and oven are run by generators and solar energy.

He also doesn’t have a dock to tie up his boat so has to leave it in the mangroves.

Craig added: “It’s not all palm trees and white sand.”

Private Islands Online Australia Richard Vanhoff who was the director of Vanhoff Realty, which sold this island, says that people underestimate just how much renovation work is involved.

6 Craig explained that the only jetty is a mangrove. Private Islands Online Australia

6 On the island, there is a lot of midge and bug infestation. Private Islands Online Australia

There are some that require helicopters or planes to get there, which means they will need an airport, and many others have no running water or internet.

Worthington Island was the cheapest he sold, but some sell for as much as £20.3million – and still need work.

Craig doesn’t regret purchasing the island despite its more primitive lifestyle.

He even sees animals such as dolphins and dugongs that are similar to manatees.

He said: “It’s just so lovely – you can crank up your beatbox as loud as you want [as] you’ve got no neighbours.

“Sometimes you just feel like turning up the tunes, sometimes it’s just chilling in the hammock watching the world go by.

“You just kick back, read a book, go fishing – it’s island time, everything slows down. There’s some sort of magic to it.”

Corona is now opening its private island to the general public.

Closer to home, there is a private island near Estonia which you can rent for just £75pp, or some private islands you can rent in France, Spain and Greece from just £12pp a night

In the UK there’s a celebrity-favorite private island just off the coast.