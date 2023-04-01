Here are five things I learned as a flight attendant to help you avoid jetlag.

Five holy grails tips from a FLIGHT attendant to avoid jetlag while on vacation

Cici In The Sky Posted a Video She shared with her 163,000 Instagram users the proven ways of combating fatigue following stepping on the runway.

3 Cici In The Sky gave her top tips on how to avoid jet lag when traveling /@cici.in.the.sky

3 She recommended that you adjust your time to match the destination zone prior to leaving. /@cici.in.the.sky

A flight crew member stated: “First, 24-hours before your flight, change your time to reach the destination you’re going to.”

Navigate to Settings > Date and Time to adjust the time zone.

Passengers may want to complete this task 36 hours prior, depending on the flight time.

Cici stated, “Next get as much sunshine during the day. Exercise no later than 5 hours before bedtime, and eat 4 hours before bedtime.”

A ring light, or an artificial source of sunlight can be substituted if direct sunlight cannot be obtained.

“The sunlight and hydration have been the most important things for me. Sometimes I travel to six different times zones in one week,” she said.

Cici suggested that direct sunlight should be limited to three hours prior to bedtime.

According to her, you should get maximum sunlight when you arrive at your destination and not sleep unless you’re a Navy Seal.

Cici explained in the comment section what Navy Seal nap means to her. She said that it was an eight-minute nap with feet raised. It’s amazing.”

Additionally, the content creator recommended that you stay hydrated.

The comments were quickly filled with suggestions and thoughts.

One individual wrote, “I have been doing this long-term for years. I call it going upside down a few days prior to departure.”

This is great advice! It really works. Another user was grateful.

Many others agreed, saying: “So useful!”Thanks for sharing the valuable information. “Girl! This is amazing!”

Also, the female stewardess shared some of her travel safety tips before being in a hotel.

She is very careful when she checks in. Her safety-minded behavior starts at check-in.

CiCi enters the room and looks at the map that is on the hotel door. She then opens the door to do a safety check.

She makes sure she is checking the cupboard, shower and behind the curtain to ensure that nobody is there.

You can also check for hidden spots if there is enough space underneath the bed, or in suites.

Click here for more safety tips.

Many flight crew members have shared their travel tips on social media.

The five worst things to do aboard an airplane?

Tommy Cimato, a flight attendant from Arizona in America, claimed his most important piece of advice, shared on TikTok, was to never lean on windows.

Tommy advises that you do not touch the button or the level in order to flush the toilet.

One cabin crew member has shared her views on which items passengers shouldn’t wear while traveling.

Andrea Fischbach suggests that you shouldn’t be limited if you are stuck for long periods of time. Therefore, you should avoid tight clothes.