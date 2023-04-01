Britney Spears’ side boob pops out of her tight minidress as pop star shows off raunchy dance moves in NSFW new video

BRITNEY Spears treated her followers to another stunning video via social media.

This 41-year old singer went to Instagram She shared an sexy clip on Friday of her dancing in a skimpy gown.

Britney didn’t leave anything to the imagination when she created the tiny outfit, featuring a satin baby blue skirt and a transparent top with diamante detailing.

Britney nearly had a wardrobe problem as she danced for the camera. Her side boob was visible through her clothing.

This mom-of-2 paired the minidress and black heels with her blonde hair in loose curls.

Britney danced her moves to Blurred Lines, a track by Robin Thicke. She was often looking at the camera with her back.

She captioned the post: “Traveled all the way here to find only one suitcase came … the one with my going out sophisticated dresses and my other FOUR red snake suitcases were gone !!!

“The hard part was no toiletries … no brush … no toothbrush … no makeup … no deodorant !!! I wasn’t even mad I was shocked … so that’s why I did these videos!!!” She continued.

“I put these two dresses on wearing no makeup at all for the first time on Instagram … in these damn mary jane shoes which didn’t match at all.”

She then added: “PSSS … I look waaaaay younger without makeup … kinda weird.”

Britney posted two additional videos in the exact same outfit but with no music. She also kept all comments off of the three videos.

Gimme More’s hitmaker has a history of posting video clips of her dancing, and just one day before she was seen modeling a red seductive dress.

Britney looked way more than her knees in the plunging dress, which featured a frilled collarline. It also featured a split.

It was paired with white, knee-high boots in leather and she appeared to be having fun dancing in the large bathroom.

Britney also showed off her body in a bikini top in lime green as she danced with a male friend.

Britney 41, shared a clip of herself and her agent-turned-friend Cade Hudson showing off their dance moves while snacking on various fruits in their swim gear.

She shared the video on Instagram. The clip began in a kitchen, with Circus’s singer coming in from the other side.

A straw hat was worn by the model, as well as a small lime green and pink bikini with ties that ran around her neck, back, sides, and bottoms.

For her friend, she was completely naked and only had khaki swimming shorts.

Britney danced with her friend, making silly faces and having a lot of fun.

The Grammy winner turned at one point to shake her stomach while she danced in front the man in video.

It escalated to full-on twerking and the two continued grinding on each other.

Britney’s male friend touched Britney’s bottom and torso several times during the video.

The Princess of Pop has been enjoying a beach getaway and documenting the trip online.

BRIT’S HONESTY

Britney’s vacation is just weeks after Britney has recalled the time she was happy.

Last month, Britney shared another video about where she finds happiness.

She was seen relaxing by the fire pit while enjoying Mexico.

Britney was spotted sitting on a sandy beach with her dog Sawyer in the evening.

Sam Asghari, her 29-year-old husband, appeared in the video as well, sitting next to his wife, with another woman enjoying the weather.

As a mariachi band performed, the group watched as palm trees moved in the distance.

Britney began to move in the same spot as Sam, before they started to dance together.

Britney captioned the video: “Throwback to Mexico… before I got married … so happy and silly here!!!” A selection of emojis.

The video was reposted by an account, which attracted many complaints from fans.

An Instagram user wrote: “So, she’s unhappy now?”

Another added: “She’s obvs not happy now, then, but that also makes me say… the marriage still seems shammy.”

