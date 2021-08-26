Heart-Breaking Display of Love and Loss by A Dog at the Funeral of Young Owner

Recently, a mother has shared a heartbreaking picture of a dog mourning at the funeral of a 22-year-old owner. The mourning picture of the dog reveals that the young man was surely his best friend.

It isn’t a hidden fact that pets have the ability to perceive and process emotions. In persuasion, the recent incident, on the funeral of 22-year-old named James William “Will” Warner, who was his young owner was shot dead, the dog displayed special love and loss to him.

The young James was from Shelbyville, Tennessee and he was shot dead this month. The fateful event also led to major injuries to his girlfriend, but, she managed to survive.

James William “Will” Warner death was a shock

The death of this 22-year-old young owner came as a shock to the family members. Especially his mother and his pet. According to his mother, he was a “larger than life” personality. In persuasion, his mother added:

“My whole world was broken into a million pieces.”

In addition, the recently shared photo of the pet dog is the talk of the town. The dog managing to get closer to the young owner at last times, by positioning him on top of his burial ground. This has touched millions of hearts worldwide.

James William “Will” Warner and Ace shared a special bond not only when he was alive but, also at his funeral. Ace was well-known as a “faithful friend and loyal companion,” the statement has its validation too.

Alongside, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department has managed to hold the murder suspect named Samuel Earl Rich (25 years old) in Bedford County. At present, their investigations are still under process.

Online reaction

The dog’s display of love and loss at the funeral has garnered huge support and emotional messages from netizens. Several of the comments include:

“Prayers for this family and his friends, including other victim shot.”

“Such a tragedy!!! As a mother, I can’t imagine!! Our Condolences.”

“Love you, Will!! Thank you for being the light and happiness that you were …”

Netizens and the family wish for justice for Warner’s murder, at the earliest. They surely deserve justice for this immense loss.