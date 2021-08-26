A Sinister Figure Zoomed In By A Tiktok User, Using Google Earth

Tiktok user named “Google Earth” and his audience were petrified when he used satellite imagery Google Earth to zoom in on a creepy figure under a bridge in New York.

The recently gone viral video has left netizens sick with this spooky zoom-in, while others being paranoid about how closely the satellite imagery Google Earth could zoom in to their neighborhood. The video has sparked huge discussions on social media platforms. So far, the video has garnered 78,000 likes.

The user’s TikTok account by the name of “Google Earth” dedicates to discover mysterious, spooky, and weird incidents only. This isn’t the first time the user zoomed in on a spooky discovery. Instead, previously, he filmed for his audience sandstorms and Marvel Movie sets.

Discovery of the frightful figure under the bridge in New York

The video began by using the satellite imagery Google Earth to discover the Earth in general. With unsettling music, the video was true to be a part of a horror movie. Gradually, the user zoomed in on to a so claimed paranormal bridge in New York.

Afterward, as the video was proceeding at a heart-throbbing and high-paced mode, the user finally spotted the bridge. When he zoomed under it, he discovered a frightful image standing under the bridge.

While several of the viewers were awestruck with horror, others made jokes about this nonsensical implication of Google Earth. In persuasion, one said:

“Yo that’s my grandpa I’ve been searching for him for days, thanks man.”

TikTok user who managed to spot some spooky discoveries

Jason Clines, a TikTok user was able to discover something frightful, while scrolling over Nevada. Several individuals, all dressed up in white cloaks, but, later the mystery was resolved. They were merely the statues at Goldwell Open Air Museum.

Another user, Maxine Hughes discovered CCTV footage of a frightful image, circling through her home. She was frightened to the extent to call a priest to bless her house.

This was all about the discovery of sinister forces in our natural world. Stay tuned to this space for such updates in the future.