Father Of 5-Year-Old Girl Shuts Down Anti Maskers With Inspiring Speech

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic is known as the world’s deadliest virus spread to ever occur, claiming the lives of millions and affecting many more. Though it still looms over everyone threatening to bring more devastation, a huge community still exists that finds it morally imposing to wear masks. Here’s a similar story.

A video was released on Twitter showing how a brave father voiced out his opinions on the importance of wearing masks. A session was held in the Williamson County Board of Education where the father of a 5-year-old girl pointed out the ludicrousness behind anti-maskers. As a result, his speech has sparked controversy among a few, and here’s what happened.

Recognized as a former participant in the ‘Amazing Race’, John Kanew wasn’t afraid to address certain issues that anti-maskers put forward saying that wearing masks are beyond the religious rights of an individual and that every child needs to have their own say in it.

In a backlash to such a comment, he said, “There’s no actual biblical justification for using the Bible to get out of a mask mandate passed by the majority of this elected board”. John implicitly pointed out that the bible contains no written evidence saying that wearing masks is an individual right, but protecting the lives of others is.

What he said next probably threw a frenzy among parents gathered there by saying, “She’s 5 years old but she understood that concept and it’s disappointing that more adults around here can’t seem to grasp it”. Though some felt heat rising up their face, what John said was the most accurate description of how senseless the anti-maskers are.

This speech came as a reaction after the Governor of Tennesse’s decision to allow parents to choose if their child wishes to wear a mask or not. Claiming this to be power abuse and undemocratic, John spoke to the Governor that the decision is beyond any individual and should be taken for the sake of a community.

However, John’s decision didn’t come out as a sudden surprise as a minor incident occurred weeks before this meeting. In that incident, a group of anti maskers began protesting against the decision to enforce wearing masks within the community. Voicing out against the aggressive and thoughtless behavior, John Kanew’s speech has inspired many to consider masks as an option to protect their loved ones.