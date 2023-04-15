Each Nichirin Sword’s color, design and significance explored

What are the different colors that each Nichirin Sword represents in Demon Slayer and what weapons does each Hashira wield in Season 3?

Demon Slayer is finally back on our screens with season 3 episode 1 ‘Someone’s Dream’ taking Tanjiro from the famed Entertainment District to the mysterious Swordsmith Village.

The village is where the Demon Slayer Corps’ main weaponry is forged, the Nichirin Sword, meaning that its safety and survival are paramount in the war against Muzan.

What do each Nichirin weapons represent?

Nichirin Swords is why the Swordsmith Village has such importance

As the name suggests, the Swordsmith Village in Demon Slayer is where Nichirin Swords are forged; essentially, it can be considered the Demon Slayer Corps’ armory in the war against Muzan.

The village is so important to the Demon Slayers Corps that it takes a series of alternating Kakushi chaperones and crows to travel there, as to not reveal its location to anyone from the outside – including many of the Corps members themselves.

These iconic weapons are forged from Scarlet Crimson Iron Sand and Scarlet Ore; which both contain special properties because the natural materials bathe in sunlight throughout the year on the mountain where they are exclusively found – known as Sunlight Mountain.

These Nichirin Swords can kill demons because they absorb the properties of sun light. They are in sunlight every day, 365 days per year. This is similar to what happens to a demon if they’re caught directly under direct sunlight.

Nichirin Swords and their owners: Types

While the Nichirin Sword can be used to describe any Nichirin-forged weapon, it is not limited to that. It could also refer to cleavers or whips.

Each character’s Nichirin Swords in Demon Slayer is unique, reflecting their personalities and fighting styles.

Tanjiro uses Nichirin Swords which are standard both in length and shape. Giyu Tokito is also a user.

Only two Nichirin Swords exist that have the same size and shape but unique designs. These are Zenitsu’s (lightning-bolt design) and Kyojurorengoku’s (fire pattern design).

Nichirin does not only use the Katana, but also uses weapons in unique shapes that are tailored to each user.

Inosuke – Dual wielded Nichirin Sword with serrated blades

Genya Shinazugawa – A double-barrelled shotgun that uses Nichirin shells

Shinobu Kocho – A fencing sabre-style with a needle-like blade tip

Tengen Uzui – Dual wielded Nichirin cleavers with a chain connecting them

Mitsuri Kanroji – A Nichirin Sword so elongated and fine that it is akin to a whip.

Obanai Iguro – A snake-shaped Nichirin Sword

Gyomei Himejima – A Nichirin battle axe connected to a Nichirin flail (Morning Star)

Demon Slayer Nichin Swords explained: Every color of Nichin Sword

Similar to the fact that each Nichirin Sword style and handle represent the characters that use them; the color of each blade also represents an aspect of their personality – typically, the breathing technique that they fight with:

Black: This color represents the sun, and it is worn by Tanjiro as well as Yoriichi Tsugikuni.

Michikatsu Tsugikuni uses light-purple to represent the moon.

Blue: This color represents water, which is why both Giyu Tomioka (and Sakonji Urokodaki) use it.

Kyojuro Rengoku uses red as a symbol of fire.

Yellow: Used by Zenitsu, Kaigaku and to represent thunder.

Green: Represents wind and is used by both Sanemi Shinazugawa and Masachika Kumeno.

Grey: Stone is used as a color by Gyomei Himejima.

Kanao Kocho (light-pink) and Kanao Tsuyuri (light-pink) both use this color to represent flowers.

Shinobu kocho used lavender-blue as a color to depict insects.

Obanai Iguro used lavender as a symbol of serpents.

Mitsuri Kanroji’s Dark Pink: This color represents love.

Tengen Uzui’s Amber color represents sound.

Indigo Grey: Indigo grey is the color of animals, and Inosuke uses it.

White: Muichiro tokito uses this color for mist.

Now that you know all of the different Nichirin Sword styles, shapes and pattens – which one is your favorite?

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

Oshi No Ko 2 Episode 2: Release date, time, and where to view confirmed