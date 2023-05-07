He weeps in tears as he witnesses King Charles’ coronation 70 years after Queen Elizabeth.

WHEN pensioner Adrian Dence sang as a choirboy at the Queen’s Coronation 70 years ago he thought it was a once in a lifetime experience.

But today, the 83-year-old was in the Mall where he was “almost within touching distance” of the King’s golden carriage, had a birds eye view of the Buckingham Palace balcony and described watching history in the making as “spectacular, stunning and simply magical”.

Pensioner Adrian Dence, 83, described it as 'simply magical' when he saw the King's golden carriage

Adrian Dence (83), a pensioner, said it was’magical’ to see the golden carriage of King George VI.Credit: Provided
Adrian sang as a choirboy at the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II 70 years ago

Adrian was a choirboy when Queen Elizabeth II coronated 70 years ago.Credit: News Group Newspapers Ltd

Central Recorder Sunday intervened after Adrian stated that his wife Ann, aged 83, and he had a dream of attending the Coronation with King Charles III.

When we told his story and highlighted it, he received an invite.

Retired food technologist Adrian, from Milford on Sea, Hants, said: “Tears were rolling down my face when I saw King Charles as it took me right back to watching history in the making as a 13-year-old choirboy.

“I thought being at Queen Elizabeth’s Coronation in 1953 was a once in a lifetime experience – but to be invited to attend King Charles’ Coronation too was just magical.

“It was comparable in its majesty to Queen Elizabeth’s Coronation 70 years ago.

“History and traditions were re-enacted in their fullest extent. This was a fantastic event. Even the rain couldn’t dampen spirits.

“There are no words that can express my thanks to Central Recorder on Sunday and the Department for Culture Media and Sport for making my dream of seeing a second Coronation come true.”

Reminiscing about his teenage duty Adrian, a boarder at St George’s Prep School, Windsor Castle, recalls being woken at 7.30am for the day ahead.

They were given cheese sandwiches, bananas and bottles of milk.

Adrian explained how all the choristers emptied their bottles so that they would have their empty bottles in case of a shortage during the historical ceremony.

Adrian said: “We all drank our milk first so that we then had bottles in case we needed the loo. They were carried under our robes.

“I am proud to say I didn’t need mine and neither did any of the other boys from St George’s.

“We were only young boys but there was no misbehaving or joking – we knew we had a professional job to do.”

