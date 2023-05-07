Android users have been warned to remove eight specific types of applications – find them now!

Android users are advised to delete eight apps to secure and free up space on their phone.

You can improve your phone’s speed and security by uninstalling, or disabling the apps listed below.

2 These apps can help you maintain the health of your smartphone. Credit: Alamy

2 Privacy and the health of your device could be improved. Credit: Alamy

First, you should remove bloatware applications from your smartphone.

You may have preinstalled parental controls, or other programs that you don’t need.

The old utility apps that you might have stored on your Android phone in the early days are no longer useful and take up space.

There are many flashlight apps and QR scanners that come with smartphones.

You can also improve the security of your device by deleting unwanted apps.

While they may claim to “save battery” or “optimise games”, in truth, they just take up your space.

Don’t forget to uninstall those outdated apps.

When you have two apps installed on your browser, they take up a lot more room than one.

The cookies and data that it collects could compromise your online privacy.

You can improve your device privacy and health by avoiding apps such as Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok.

It goes without saying that deleting games you don’t play anymore is an easy decision.

Android users received a warning earlier this week that they should check their devices for an app which could steal money.

More than 620,000 apps were installed since 2022.

Kaspersky, a cybersecurity company, revealed that these apps are actually malware.

This malware, called Fleckpe can charge unauthorized charges to your account.

Kaspersky reports that malware can be found in seemingly normal apps, such as photo editors, wallpapers and other similar programs.

Google Play Store removed these apps.

You can find the complete list here.